This Baldur’s Gate 3 technique makes beating the goblin camp ridiculously easy

Few elements in Baldur’s Gate 3 are as tough as Act One’s goblin camp battle – but one technique can make it so much easier to handle.

To start with, you’re low-level, typically don’t have all your companions in order yet, and are unlikely to hold any weapons or armor of considerable power. So combine that with an entire camp worth of goblins, and you’ve got yourself both an epic battle and a death sentence if you’re not too careful.

However, there’s actually one key goblin you should be befriending, or rather annoying, in order to complete your quest and beat the goblin camp with ease – Priestess Gut.

Larian Studios

As a True Soul, Priestess Gut is much more powerful than the others but is also one of your main objectives. So, if you get imprisoned by her, then you’ll be able to use a variety of useful techniques in order to escape a lengthy fight.

Once you’re imprisoned, you’ll be able to get to Gut without triggering the entire gamp, simply break out of the cell and take her on. Naturally, this will involve you trusting a goblin, leaving behind your companions, and failing an Arcane check – but if you can, the positives will be ideal.

Interestingly, succeeding in that battle isn’t the only perk of being imprisoned by the Priestess. As detailed by one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, going down this route often “feels like the most interesting path” as it “gives you more insight into what the True Souls know of the Mind Flayers.”

It seems they know you’ll eventually turn into Mind Flayers, and it offers some interesting insight into what the cult believes.

On top of this, you’ll meet Korrilla, who proves to be an extremely helpful savior while you’re locked away, potentially adding a brand new NPC to your roster if you go down this route.

Naturally, Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with unique content for you to explore, and it’s always worth trying a new character (maybe a Warlock or Bard) or experimenting with the choices you make at every turn.