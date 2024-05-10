GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion shouldn’t be a vampire

Scott Baird
A smiling Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Astarion is the lone vampire spawn in the Baldur’s Gate 3 party, but according to D&D lore, it should be really easy to restore him to his former self.

D&D 5e vampires, like the famous Count Strahd von Zarovich, create vampire spawns when they kill people who are utterly under their control. The vampire spawn must feed on their master or wait for them to be killed to become true vampires themselves.

Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a vampire spawn who serves under the thrall of a vampire named Cazador. The mind-flayer parasite he receives in the intro not only protects him from sunlight but also gives him his free will back.

Baldur’s Gate 3 adapts D&D 5e rules into a video game format, but not everything is taken 1:1 from the tabletop game. Case in point: the way Astarion remains a vampire spawn despite the availability of resurrection magic.

Baldur's Gate 3 AstarionLarian Studios

As pointed out by fans online, in D&D 5e lore & rules, if a player character is turned into a vampire or vampire spawn, they can be transformed back into their previous living state with the help of a Wish spell or by killing them and bringing them back to life.

Resurrection can be a tall order in D&D 5e, as spells like Revivify have a short window of success, while Raise Dead isn’t acquired until level 9. As Baldur’s Gate 3 is a video game, you can easily access resurrection magic through scrolls or Withers’ magical aid.

As other users in the thread pointed out, the mind-flayer parasite should also die when the character dies, but it doesn’t. The special circumstances involving the parasite and the Netherese magic surrounding it could explain why Astarion remains in his undead state.

Astarion’s role as a vampire spawn is a huge part of his storyline, especially in Act III, so it’s just as likely that the developers ignored this piece of D&D lore for the sake of the plot, much like DMs do when running the game.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
baldur's gate 3 origin
Baldur's Gate
Wyll approves Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s awful choices but there might be a valid reason
Eleni Thomas
Karlach From Baldur's Gate 3 Being Angry
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run ends in disaster due to a potion of healing
Michelle Cornelia
baldur's gate 3 subclass
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players say one subclass is essential for Honor Mode
Brianna Reeves
A white dragonborn Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam “disappointing” Dark Urge power
Jessica Filby

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.