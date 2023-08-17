Baldur’s Gate 3 servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are the Baldur’s Gate 3 servers down? Find out everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s server status and if there are any known issues.

Baldur’s Gate 3 enables adventurers to team up with players online for some thrilling adventures. However, like most multiplayer games, Baldur’s Gate 3 may need to be taken offline for routine maintenance or to roll out fresh updates.

While Baldur’s Gate Hotfix 4 fixed a lot of the game’s issues, there can still be instances where some problems prevent players from getting into the game. This can be frustrating for those who are eager to continue their adventures across the Forgotten Realms.

Fortunately, our Baldur’s Gate 3 server status hub provides all the necessary information regarding maintenance, server-related issues, and updates from the developers.

Are Baldur’s Gate 3 servers down?

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s multiplayer supports up to four players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 servers are currently up and running on PC. If you’re encountering issues, then be sure to check your internet connection to see if the problem exists on your end.

Should your internet connection be stable and you still can’t gain access to the game, then head over to the official Baldur’s Gate support page. It’s here where you can check existing problems and receive help with any problems you may be experiencing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 server status

To stay up-to-date on Baldur’s Gate 3 server status, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you encounter any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the game’s official Twitter, to receive real-time updates on the current server status or known issues.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 page for all the latest news and updates.

