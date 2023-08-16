Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 4 patch notes: Isobel HP buff, multiplayer improvements, more

Developer Larian Studios has released another Hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, which buffed Isobel’s overall HP, improved multiplayer, and more.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for nearly two weeks now, the development team at Larian Studios has been hard at work ensuring the game runs smoothly on PC post-launch.

The team released three Hotfix patches on Steam in the week following the game’s release on Steam, which implemented various crash fixes, script improvements, and much more.

Now, the team has released Hotfix 4, which addresses a handful of recent problems surrounding multiplayer, general combat, and some select NPCs. Here’s everything included in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 4.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 4 patch notes?

Like the Hotfixes before it, Hotfix 4 has added more crash and bug fixes. These fixes include players no longer getting stuck mid-long-rest thanks to Companions not waking up and script issues preventing loading saved games.

In terms of gameplay, Hotfix 4 increased Isobel’s overall HP during the quest involving the Last Light Inn in Act 2. Now, Isobel won’t die quite as easily in the action that follows.

Additionally, Larian implemented a few multiplayer fixes, including characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen. The team also added a warning for multiplayer hosts when others join through drop-in Character Creation, and hosts must grant approval first.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 4 full patch notes

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.

Fixed being able to Long Rest in the Astral Prism, potentially causing the portal to disappear.

Fixed Orin getting pulled from her location in the Temple of Bhaal if the door was opened before killing Gortash in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading savegames.

Multiplayer

Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.

Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.

Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.

Combat

Slightly increased Isobel’s HP so she doesn’t die as easily.

Fixed a bug that would make Gortash join the combat taking place in Wyrm’s Rock’s Audience Hall while he was in his office upstairs.

Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.

Flow and Scripting