Someone already unlocked Baldur’s Gate 3 Platinum Trophy on PS5 via PC cross-saves

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Platinum Trophy has already been unlocked on PS5 by players using the cross-save system on PC.

Developer Larian Studios has an account system that will let players easily transfer Baldur’s Gate 3 saves between PC and PS5. When the Xbox version launches later this year, progression will similarly transfer between PC and Microsoft-owned consoles.

The setup for such a feature should prove rather simple, too. All interested users will need to do is create a free Larian account, enable the cross-save feature on PC and console, then log in on their second device.

Apparently, the functionality works so well that some PlayStation players have already started popping BG3 Trophies via their PC saves.

Someone already has the Platinum Trophy for Baldur’s Gate 3

A quick look at PSNProfiles shows that – as of September 5 – at least one PS5 user has popped the BG3 Platinum, despite the game launching in early access on September 3.

The “Pride of Baldur’s Gate” Platinum has been earned by 0.1 percent of PS5 players who’ve connected their accounts to PSNProfiles. Meanwhile, “Descent From Avernus” is a more common Trophy, with 91 percent of users having unlocked it, thus far.

Messages on a PSNProfiles’ Forums page (via PS LifeStyle) reveal that people are unlocking these Trophies by relying on the cross-save system between PC and PS5. According to one user, “…you can pop trophies with strategic saves from the PC version. Just popped tactician and ending trophies.”

PSNProfiles

At the time of writing, it’s not clear how exactly Trophy hunters on PS5 have managed to transfer their Steam Achievements to Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 version.

In response to one user inquiry on the matter, one person wrote the following: “…I made a save right at the final choice on PC and used cloud save with a Larian account to load that on PS5 and popped those trophies.”

Given the lack of specific instructions, PS5 players looking to transfer Achievements/Trophies may want to wait until Baldur’s Gate 3 gets its wide release on PlayStation, especially since importing Trophy data isn’t always simple. Fortunately, the wait is quickly coming to an end. The much-acclaimed CRPG hits PS5 on Wednesday, September 6.

