GamingBaldur's Gate

Wyll approves Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s awful choices but there might be a valid reason

Eleni Thomas
baldur's gate 3 originLarian Studios

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left stunned after sharing how beloved “neutral good” companion Wyll approved of their awful choices during their self-described “a**hole playthrough” of the game.

However, others player have pointed out that this out of character response could be a result of early scrapped plans to make Wyll a less noble companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to completely tailor their experience, many either choosing to go down a path of virtue or conversely, aligning with the dark side.

Despite being touted as one of the game’s most “good” companions, Baldur’s Gate 3 players were left shocked after one gamer revealed Wyll approved of them killing captives, something the character typically wouldn’t support.

one BG3 player revealing in a new Reddit thread, “I was doing an a**hole playthrough, not wanting to be evil, but doing what benefits me the most in the immediate moment. So I chose to kill them all and the blade of frontiers, the man who’s so damn neutral good it makes me blush, APPROVED OF ME KILLING INNOCENTS?”

Wyll Ravengard first appears during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 and is a companion that players can choose to recruit from this point onwards. Wyll is a human and a Warlock with a Folk Hero background.

Despite being a prominent companion in BG3, some members of the BG3 community have taken issue with his virtuous nature, slamming the character for being “too good.”

While the rest of the community was in a state of shock over this revelation, some did point out that this could be due to Wyll Early Access build being much more “evil” than his character seen in the final version of the game.

One player pointed out that Wyll’s response “might be a leftover from Early Access ‘hiding a dark side’ Wyll.”

Another further adding to this claim by stating, “his entire story in early access was getting revenge on the Goblin who took his eye.” 

Throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey, players will be able to develop close relationships with various companions. 

Some of which will support the player in their moments of heroism, others more favourable to the darker choices and paths.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Eleni Thomas

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. Having completed her Bachelor's in communication (Journalism) at RMIT University, Eleni is now a Senior Writer for the Dexerto Australia team. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it) and a lover of the zombie genre, Eleni covers gaming, entertainment as well as TV and movies for the site. She is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

keep reading
Karlach From Baldur's Gate 3 Being Angry
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run ends in disaster due to a potion of healing
Michelle Cornelia
baldur's gate 3 subclass
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players say one subclass is essential for Honor Mode
Brianna Reeves
A white dragonborn Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam “disappointing” Dark Urge power
Jessica Filby
baldur's gate 3 boss
Baldur's Gate
This Baldur’s Gate 3 enemy would be a “near impossible boss” in D&D
Scott Baird
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech