Wyll approves Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s awful choices but there might be a valid reason

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left stunned after sharing how beloved “neutral good” companion Wyll approved of their awful choices during their self-described “a**hole playthrough” of the game.

However, others player have pointed out that this out of character response could be a result of early scrapped plans to make Wyll a less noble companion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to completely tailor their experience, many either choosing to go down a path of virtue or conversely, aligning with the dark side.

Despite being touted as one of the game’s most “good” companions, Baldur’s Gate 3 players were left shocked after one gamer revealed Wyll approved of them killing captives, something the character typically wouldn’t support.

one BG3 player revealing in a new Reddit thread, “I was doing an a**hole playthrough, not wanting to be evil, but doing what benefits me the most in the immediate moment. So I chose to kill them all and the blade of frontiers, the man who’s so damn neutral good it makes me blush, APPROVED OF ME KILLING INNOCENTS?”

Wyll Ravengard first appears during Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 and is a companion that players can choose to recruit from this point onwards. Wyll is a human and a Warlock with a Folk Hero background.

Despite being a prominent companion in BG3, some members of the BG3 community have taken issue with his virtuous nature, slamming the character for being “too good.”

While the rest of the community was in a state of shock over this revelation, some did point out that this could be due to Wyll Early Access build being much more “evil” than his character seen in the final version of the game.

One player pointed out that Wyll’s response “might be a leftover from Early Access ‘hiding a dark side’ Wyll.”

Another further adding to this claim by stating, “his entire story in early access was getting revenge on the Goblin who took his eye.”

Throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey, players will be able to develop close relationships with various companions.

Some of which will support the player in their moments of heroism, others more favourable to the darker choices and paths.