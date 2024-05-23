Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 brings back Gojo, but not the way you think

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 introduces one of the biggest plot twists in the history of the series, as it brings Gojo back from the dead… but not in the way fans expected.

Gojo’s death was one of the most shocking moments in Jujutsu Kaisen. Satoru Gojo was the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the present, blessed with the immensely powerful Six Eyes and Limitless.

However, the Shinjuku Showdown proved that there was someone stronger than him, as he was defeated by Sukuna after an intense battle. Following this, Gojo died in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, going down as one of the most shocking and heartbreaking Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

After 25 chapters and numerous fan theories, Gojo finally comes back in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261. However, there is a massive twist to it that changes the whole meaning of Gojo’s return to the story.

Chapter 261 reveals that Gojo hasn’t been revived and is still dead. What appears in front of Sukuna and the readers is just his corpse acting as a vessel for his student and fellow Special Grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu.

The chapter reveals that when Yuta killed Kenjaku in Chapter 243, he had Rika eat the ancient sorcerer, gaining access to his cursed technique with his own Copy technique. Thanks to Kenjaku’s special ability, Yuta was able to transfer his brain to Gojo’s corpse after the amputated body was mended by Shoko Ieiri.

This means while the body belongs to Gojo, the soul that resides inside it now is Yuta’s. Yuta now has access to all of Gojo’s techniques as well as his memories. It’s also revealed that Gojo was aware of this plan and consented to it.

While Yuta having Gojo’s powers makes the sorcerers winning against Sukuna much more probable, it also renders Gojo’s demise deeply tragic. As the strongest sorcerer of his era, he was always treated as a weapon more than a human, and with this twist, he’ll continue to do so even after dying.

His coming back with Kenjaku’s power also draws a heartbreaking parallel between Gojo and Geto. Both best friends had their corpses desecrated and didn’t find peace even after dying.

But now that Gojo is back, even if it’s just his body, there is a new round of Sukuna vs. Gojo on the horizon, as teased by the last panel of the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024 on Manga Plus and Viz Media.