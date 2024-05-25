Jujutsu Kaisen fans split over Geto’s reaction to Yuta’s plan

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 reveals Yuta’s plan to transfer his brain to Gojo’s corpse, and fans are now split over Geto’s reaction.

The new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter brings Gojo back from the dead, but with a twist. Though he returns in the story, he’s not actually himself as the brain and the soul that reside within his body belong to Yuta.

After Gojo died and Yuta was lethally injured by Sukuna, the young sorcerer used Rika to eat Kenjaku and acquire his cursed technique. With Kenjaku’s technique, he transferred his brain into Gojo’s dead body to get access to his Six Eyes and Limitless.

Article continues after ad

Though this plan is made because only Gojo, as the strongest sorcerer of the present, has a possibility of defeating Sukuna, it also requires a tremendous sacrifice from both Yuta and Gojo. Yuta has to give up his own body forever and live inside another person while Gojo has to be treated as a weapon even after his death.

Article continues after ad

The plan that Yuta comes up with in Chapter 261 is selfless on his part but it’s also inhumane to both him and Gojo. This shocking yet depressing treatment of Gojo is what makes fans wonder how Geto would’ve reacted to this if he was alive.

Article continues after ad

Gojo and Geto were best friends during their youth and even after they parted ways, they continued to care for each other. In fact, Geto might be one of the very few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who saw Gojo as more than just the strongest sorcerer meant to be used as a weapon.

Their poignant and heartbreaking friendship indicates that Geto wouldn’t have approved Gojo’s corpse being used as a weapon. However, one particular dialogue of his has caused many fans to have a different view on this subject.

During their separation at the end of Gojo’s Past Arc, Geto told Gojo how the Six Eyes wielder had the power to change the jujutsu society and if Geto had Gojo’s powers, he would’ve done it already.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This one line makes some fans think that Geto viewed Gojo as a weapon himself and wanted his power to achieve his own goal. However, others come forward with a counterargument, reminding that Geto hated sorcerers being used as weapons and he only said those words to Gojo to curb the latter’s arrogance.

One X user shared their opinion on this topic and posts, “If Geto was still alive, he would’ve been the one to take over Gojo’s body because that’s a huge part of his character.”

“Yeah he would agree and would proceed to offer himself as the one being transferred (if possible) because after fighting Sukuna he would go on to kill every non sorcerer,” another user with a similar view says.

Article continues after ad

However, many fans interpret Geto’s words in another way, as one points out, “It just proves that Geto didn’t treat Gojo as a weapon, because Geto never asked him for help, even though he was the strongest.”

Article continues after ad

“Geto’s whole ideology was actually founded on not treating any sorcerers like weapons,” is what another fan has to say about this.

While Geto’s reaction to Gojo’s treatment is arguable, Geto’s question to Gojo gets a whole new meaning in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261. The chapter will be released on May 26, 2024.

For more, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.