Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t get over Geto’s original words to Gojo

Some of Gege Akutami’s early Jujutsu Kaisen drafts recently came to light, revealing that Geto’s original words to Gojo were more tragic than the ones in the series.

Gojo and Geto’s friendship is one of the highlights of Jujutsu Kaisen. They were best friends and each other’s most loyal supporters until they drifted apart after Riko’s death.

Their friendship came to a heartbreaking end after Geto deserted the Jujutsu High, following his slaughter of an entire village of non-sorcerers for Nanako and Mimiko. The two separated for good during their last meeting in front of KFC at Shibuya.

Article continues after ad

During this encounter, Geto asked Gojo his infamous question, which was finally answered in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2. Despite Gojo’s attempt to stop him, Geto – determined in his path – left.

As Geto was leaving, Gojo tried to stop his wayward friend one last time, even if it was to kill him. Though he couldn’t bring himself to do it in the end, Geto was prepared to die and said, “If you want to kill me, then kill me. There would be a point to that.”

Article continues after ad

While this is an already painful line, Akutami’s original plan was even more gut-wrenching. In his manuscript’s first draft, Geto’s original words to Gojo were: “If you want to kill me, kill me. I wouldn’t mind if it were by your hand. But make sure mine is the only life you take.”

Article continues after ad

These lines add more depth to Geto’s character as well as his friendship with Gojo. He wouldn’t regret dying by Gojo’s hand as he valued and cherished the other. However, he didn’t want Gojo to end up a murderer like him, and thus, asked him not to take another life.

This shows how deeply Geto cared for Gojo. Though their worlds had separated, he still didn’t want his friend to become a murderer, recognizing the good in the strongest sorcerer in a way very few individuals had done.

Once again, fans are in tears because of these two. One X user commented, “Sounds like he doesn’t want Gojo to be like him, but Gojo wants to catch up with him at the end.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Geto really thought low of himself and didn’t want Gojo to end up like him. This actually would make much more sense to Gojo’s character not killing the higher-ups until the very end…” joined another.

“It’s sad that Geto himself made sure to say that to Gojo, so he wouldn’t suffer the consequences when he dies…” wrote a third.

Though there’s an abundance of tragedies in Jujutsu Kaisen, the heartbreaking friendship between Gojo and Geto remains one of the most well-written subplots of the series.

For more on the sorcerers and curses, find out all if Yuta Okkotsu dies in the manga and how Sukuna used a fire technique. You can also read about the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc and the major character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen in know more about the series.