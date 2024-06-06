Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 finally reveals Gojo’s plan to defeat Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers reveal Gojo was involved in the plan to defeat Sukuna as well — here’s how he helped the sorcerers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been slowly unraveling the sorcerers’ plans to defeat Sukuna since Gojo’s death. While it may have shocked manga fans, the story also revealed sorcerers had several contingency plans to attack Sukuna once Gojo died.

Yuta was also prepared to take over Gojo’s body as a last resort. While fighting Sukuna, Yuta and Yuji fail miserably in saving Megumi. As a result, Yuji suffers a few injuries while Yuta gets cut in half. However, the manga didn’t reveal it until Chapter 261.

We see Gojo saying he doesn’t plan on losing to Sukuna, but he knows things won’t turn out in his favor. This is why he killed the higher-ups so the post-Shibuya chaos wouldn’t happen again. Furthermore, the upcoming chapter reveals Gojo also had a plan to defeat Sukuna.

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 already revealed that Gojo found a solution to Sukuna’s open barrier domain. The upcoming chapter reveals that the key to counteracting it is to create a small barrier domain that can withstand the effect of Malevolent Shrine for approximately three minutes.

Yuta uses Unlimited Void and reduces the size of its barrier to tiny, like a basketball (he most likely used Gojo’s memories to do that). Additionally, before the battle of the strongest, Yuta and Gojo swapped bodies so the former could learn barrier techniques.

Since Ui Ui can transfer a person’s soul twice, we know Yuta swapped souls with Yuji and Gojo. While Yuta helped Yuji learn Reverse Cursed Technique, the former got help from Gojo, too. Since Gojo went to such lengths to help Yuta master his technique in a short time, he most certainly knew he would die.

Hence, he helped his students in any way he could. Since the manga has shown Gojo planning two things to ensure Sukuna’s downfall even after his death, it’s also possible we will see him more involved with the sorcerers in the flashbacks.

You can check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.