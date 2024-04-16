Jujutsu Kaisen: How tall is Satoru Gojo?

Satoru Gojo is not only one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen but also the tallest – so here’s exactly how tall he is.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most beloved character is Satoru Gojo, who always appears as a happy-go-lucky eccentric Jujutsu instructor. He is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era and is the user of the legendary Six Eyes. Every few centuries, a child with Six Eyes is born in the Gojo Clan.

Since the power is so rare and valuable, no one can even compare it to the level of strength he has been born with. Gojo’s birth altered the very balance of the world. The decline of the Jutusu world halted with just a mere child, and the curse users weren’t able to commit crimes anymore freely.

The curses’ increasing strength was also because of Gojo’s existence. As such, the overall quality of Jujutsu sorcerers significantly increased over the years. Because the people from the modern era in Jujutsu Kaisen were weak, Gojo’s birth was the turning point.

How tall is Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo’s height is 6’3″ (over 190 cm) in Jujutsu Kaisen.

He is one of the tallest characters in the series and is almost the same as Suguru Geto and Aoi Todo. However, Gojo’s spiky hair makes him look taller than he is. He can also be intimidating at first, but he is playful around his students or colleagues, so they warm up around him soon enough.

The only characters taller than him are Masamichi Yaga, who is almost 192 cm, and Panda, who is almost 201 cm. Jujutsu Kaisen is not only popular for its complex power system and incredible story but also for its character design. A lot of the characters are extremely good-looking, and Gojo stands atop them. He is the heartthrob of many anime fans worldwide.

2023 was a thrilling yet depressing year for Gojo fans. The second season of the anime debuted in July 2023 and was divided into two cours. The first cour featured his high school years following Geto’s downfall and Gojo’s struggle to deal with the cursed world.

Meanwhile, the manga marked his return from the Prison Realm in April 2023, and he declared the battle against the strongest. The fight continued for several months, which ended in Gojo’s defeat in September.

