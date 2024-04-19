Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori’s family explained

New Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers have revealed that Yuji Itadori has a complex family — here’s a rundown of everyone in his family.

Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, showed unreal potential and growth as soon as he entered the Jujutsu world. It was shocking enough that he was able to become Sukuna’s vessel and suppress the King of Curses.

In a short time, he fought some of the most powerful opponents in the Jujutsu world. There’s always been a mystery around Yuji’s birth. Initially, his grandfather wanted to reveal about his parents to him. However, Yuji refused to listen to him.

Even so, in Chapter 143, the story reveals that Yuji’s parents are Jin Itadori and Kaori Itadori. Kaori has a scarred forehead, meaning she’s possessed by Kenjaku. However, the story doesn’t delve too deeply into Yuji’s origin until Chapter 257. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Wasuke Itadori

Crunchyroll

Wasuke Itadori is Yuji’s grandfather who raised him alone. Yuji never knew his parents, and Wasuke didn’t think of telling him until his final moments. He also knew Yuji’s strength came from his parents. In the Chapter 143 flashback, Wasuke warned Jin to give up on Kaori; otherwise, he’ll die.

However, Jin wouldn’t listen to him. Wasuke even confirmed that both he and Jin knew about Kaori’s death, meaning the one in their home was someone else possessing her body. The conversation couldn’t continue when Kenjaku interrupted them.

Cursed Womb: Death Paintings

Crunchyroll

One of the most controversial moments in Jujutsu Kaisen is when the Shibuya Incident Arc reveals Yuji Itadori and Choso are brothers. After all, Yuji is a human, while Choso is a reincarnated Cursed Womb: Death Painting, so he cannot be defined as either a curse or a human. However, there’s a logical explanation behind it.

So, Kenjaku possessed Noritoshi Kamo around 150 years ago and used Choso’s mother to give birth to him and the rest of his siblings. And since Kenjaku also possessed Yuji’s mother, Yuji and the Death Paintings technically siblings.

Kaori Itadori

Manga Plus

Kaori Itadori died for unknown reasons, and both Jin and Wasuke were aware of that. However, Jin still had Yuji with her when Kenjaku possessed her body. Kaori actually had a powerful technique, the “Antigravity System.” When used, it negates gravity.

Its cursed technique reversal enables the user to increase the gravitational attraction around themselves. Considering that Yuji remembers nothing about his about his parents, Kenjaku didn’t stay long after his birth.

Jin Itadori

Manga Plus

Jin Itadori’s current status is unknown since the manga never showed his death. However, it’s possible he is dead, considering he was never there for Yuji despite loving him. JJK Chapter 257 confirms a shocking theory about Sukuna eating his twin.

Uraume notices the similarities between Sukuna and Yuji and questions the King of Curses. Sukuna says that Yuji reminds him of the twin brother he ate when he was in his mother’s womb. The chapter then reveals that Jin Itadori is the incarnation of Sukuna’s twin, hence the similarities.

Ryomen Sukuna

Crunchyroll

Yuji Itadori’s family gets even more complex when you realize that the primary antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen is technically his uncle. Although the theory about Yuji being Sukuna’s twin didn’t come true, the two are still related nonetheless.

Not only that but since Sukuna and Yuji have the same bloodline, they can both use the technique of “Mizushi.” JJK has yet to delve deep into this technique.

