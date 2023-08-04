Jujutsu Kaisen: The meaning behind Geto’s question to Gojo explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends its first cour with the separation of the strongest duo. However, before leaving, Geto asks a question to Gojo. Here’s what it really means.

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen features the tragic ending of Gojo’s Past arc as the strongest duo in Jujutsu Kaisen become enemies. Gojo and Geto deal with the tragedy of Riko’s death differently.

The model student, Suguru Geto, walks down the path of evil and betrays the Jujutsu society. On the other hand, the troublemaker Satoru Gojo becomes an instructor and starts nurturing the new generation of sorcerers.

The series will now feature the Shibuya Incident arc for the rest of Season 2. However, as the flashback arc ends on a tragic note, Geto asks a very question to Gojo. Delve deeper to find out what it means.

The meaning behind Geto’s question to Gojo is deeper than it seems

During their confrontation in Shinjuku, Geto asks Gojo, “Are you the strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo? Or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re the strongest?” The question is vague, and there are many ways in which we can interpret this. Geto began to envy Gojo’s unparalleled strength after the incident a year ago. Both used to love using the phrase “We’re the strongest.” However, it wasn’t long before Geto figured out the massive gap in their power.

When Geto was consumed by darkness, the sight of his best friend shining brightly and gaining more power didn’t comfort him at all. This is why Geto found Gojo’s reasoning behind calling something “impossible” to be absurd. He couldn’t understand why Gojo would convince him against something that he could easily achieve. Therefore, Geto asks that question to Gojo.

In fact, Geto is asking if his strength comes from within himself or if it’s a result of his background and the environment he grew up in. Undoubtedly, Geto is expressing his bitterness by asking Gojo something like that. As someone who comes from a non-Sorcerer background, Geto wanted nothing more than to be like Gojo.

It begs the question of whether Gojo’s power originates simply from his dedication or from his privileged status, serving as a mechanism for Geto to justify his own failings. The question can also be interpreted as Geto asking, “Is your strength a part of your identity? Or is your entire being centered on strength?”

After the incident, Gojo put all his energy into honing his skills, even to the point of ignoring the despair of his best friend. The young Sorcerer felt that he could save everyone if he became the strongest. However, it wasn’t until Geto asked that question, did Gojo realize that being strongest isn’t nearly enough. Therefore, Geto’s question to Gojo is simply wordplay where he is projecting his own insecurity.

