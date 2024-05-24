Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 plot twist makes Gojo’s death even more tragic

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers feature a plot twist that just made Gojo’s death more tragic than ever. So, what happens in the upcoming chapter?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved character, Satoru Gojo, has always been considered the strongest sorcerer alive. However, the battle of the strongest proves he is no match for Sukuna, the strongest in history. Gojo’s death left fans with mixed emotions, with Chapter 235 confirming his victory before dying off-screen screen in Chapter 236.

Since then, theories about Gojo’s return have been a major topic of discussion among fans. However, the manga itself never hinted there was any chance of him comng back. The fight against Sukuna continues after his death as sorcerers keep sacrificing themselves or losing against that force of nature.

In the recent chapter, Todo helps Yuji fight the villain. However, while the battle itself is incredible, the way Chapter 260 ended left the fandom in shambles. While everyone talks about the possibility of Gojo’s return, Chapter 261 just made it even more tragic.

What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 features Yuta Okkotsu taking over Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s technique.

Manga Plus

The “ghost” of the strongest mentioned in Chapter 260 is none other than Yuta in Gojo’s body. It takes Sukuna a minute to realize, and he acknowledges Yuta’s determination. The chapter also features a flashback scene where Yuta explains to everyone why he has to become a monster like Gojo.

After Gojo gets out of the Prison Realm and finds out about the post-Shibuya chaos caused by the higher-ups, he eliminates them. While many speculated it was either Kenjaku or someone else, Chapter 261 reveals Gojo killed the higher-ups.

Taking over a deceased body and using their powers is considered taboo, as Kusabake says it’s inhumane. However, Yuta is willing to abandon his humanity for victory. Hakari tells him not to resort to this method unless everyone is wiped. Yuta gets fatally wounded in his fight with Sukuna, but he reaches Shoko’s lab in time. As planned, they’re using the last resort. It’s unclear whether or not Yuta will survive this.

Yuta can copy any technique for five minutes, but he doesn’t know what will happen once his time is up. There’s also a possibility he will have to live in Gojo’s body forever once the five minutes are over. So, not only are the sorcerers in a final stretch of the fight, but they’re also in a time crunch. The chapter ends with Yuta and Sukuna ready to use their Domain Expansions.

Does Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen ensure the sorcerer’s victory?

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Gojo already weakened Sukuna a lot in the battle of the strongest. Sukuna doesn’t have enough Cursed Energy to open a domain, and he cannot use Reverse Cursed Technique. However, even then, the sorcerers are unable to defeat Sukuna.

Yuta had already planned to take over Gojo’s body — but Gojo didn’t mind how his body was used after his death. He also didn’t think he’d lose either. Sukuna’s Divine Flames almost kill everyone, and Todo saves everyone in time… except Choso and Yuji.

Additionally, even Yuji’s and Todo’s team-up doesn’t defeat the monster. Sukuna is reaching his limit due to this long stretch of battle and the number of Binding Vows he’s been doing. Hence, Yuta taking over Gojo’s body, even though it’s tragic, might be the saving grace. There’s no telling what will happen to him, but he’s ready to risk it all to defeat the villain.

Yuta now has Gojo’s Six Eyes and Limitless, and he can open Gojo’s domain, too. Therefore, it is enough to turn the situation around. Sukuna is most likely here at the end of his game.

Gojo’s death is more tragic after this plot twist

Crunchyroll

A few months after his death, the series reveals that sorcerers planned everything around the possibility of Gojo losing. The sorcerers argue against Yuta taking over Gojo’s body. However, Yuta expresses his determination to become a monster because Gojo was forced to be one too.

Gojo’s burden, as the strongest, left others unable to understand him. He had to be the most reliable one, always taking action in times of crisis without everyone else. Even in Shibuya, he fought everyone alone while others were on standby and ordered not to make a move unless Gojo was defeated.

In the past, he killed Geto and the higher-ups because of his responsibility as the strongest. While his students care for him, the chapter suggests Yuta understood him more than anyone. Without Gojo, Yuta is the strongest sorcerer they have. And that’s why Yuta now bears the same burden as Gojo did. He didn’t hesitate to abandon his humanity, just like Gojo threw his away a long time ago.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 also features a heartwarming scene between Gojo and the second-year students. While the manga doesn’t show his interaction with students after his unsealing, this flashback makes up for it. Gojo tells Yuta to work on his rough cursed energy while walking towards the chamber with all the second-years.

As soon as they arrive there, he tells everyone to leave since he doesn’t want them to see a bloody scene. However, everyone refuses to leave because they don’t want him to become a monster alone. Either way, Gojo knows that not becoming a monster isn’t an option since Geto left him behind.

The scene again explores Gojo’s trauma as well as his inability to move on from that past. Gojo dealt with his trauma by focusing his attention on training in high school. However, he dreamt of saving the Jujutsu World after what happened with Geto. The series doesn’t show everyone’s reaction after Gojo’s death, but his students supported him the best they could.

