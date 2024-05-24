Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 could finally answer Geto’s question

After the latest turn of events in Chapter 261, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 could finally answer a question Geto asked Gojo years ago.

Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are two of the most tragic characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. They were best friends during their youth, but Geto lost faith in the jujutsu society and became overwhelmed by his hatred for non-sorcerers, slaughtering hundreds of civilians and leading the two to part ways.

At the moment of their heartbreaking separation in Shibuya, Geto asked Gojo two questions, both interrogating Gojo’s role in the jujutsu society. Geto asked, “Are you the strongest because you’re Satoru Gojo? Or are you Satoru Gojo because you’re the strongest?”

It remained unanswered for years. But Gojo’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 means that Geto’s question could finally have an answer in Chapter 262.

In Chapter 261, Gojo came back from the dead but with a shocking twist. After his death at the hands of Sukuna, his body was mended by Ieiri, only to be used as a vessel for Yuta who transferred his brain into Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s cursed technique.

Now, the one who returned is not entirely Gojo as even though the body is his, the soul that resides within belongs to Yuta. However, the younger sorcerer now has access to all of Gojo’s techniques and is prepared to fight Sukuna, initiating the next round of Gojo vs Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will show the complete fight and thus, finally answer Geto’s question. If Yuta manages to defeat or overwhelm Sukuna with Gojo’s powers, it’ll mean Gojo was the strongest sorcerer because of his abilities — with no credit to himself.

However, if Sukuna completely destroys Yuta similar to how he did almost all characters with the exception of Gojo, it’ll mean that Gojo was the strongest because of his own individuality and prowess. Neither the Six Eyes nor Limitless could produce another sorcerer as strong as Gojo.

The answer to Geto’s question will add another dimension to Gojo’s character and give readers a better understanding of the jujutsu world.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024, with Chapter 262 releasing on June 9, 2024 after a break in between. For more Jujutsu Kaisen, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.