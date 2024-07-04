Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen will continue the fight between Yuta and Sukuna in Chapter 262 Part 2. Here’s what will happen and where to read it.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is going on a 3-week hiatus after Chapter 262, which was only seven pages long. The chapter barely features anything about the fight between Yuta and Sukuna after the former takes over Gojo’s body. The young sorcerer is still in a time crunch as he must defeat Sukuna before five minutes are over.

The manga will return this week, but it will be a continuation of Chapter 262 instead of a new chapter, believed to be 13 pages long.

The leaker has also confirmed that the expected Chapter 263 is officially dubbed Chapter 262 Part 2.

Due to the manga hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The chapter’s global release timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 spoilers

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Part 2 begins as Yuta is unable to use any Cursed Technique besides Gojo’s limitless. He also has difficulty adjusting to Gojo’s long arms and legs. Additionally, Yuta remembers when Gojo used to say he was the “strongest.” He wonders how much it took Gojo to say something like that confidently.

Sukuna knows about Yuta’s cursed technique from Kenjaku and thinks the permanent requirement to copy is Rika consuming a body part of the target. As the fight continues, the chapter features a small flashback where Gojo says Yuta’s cursed energy is too inconsistent.

However, Maki immediately rebukes him by saying Gojo is too strict with Yuta and the other second-year students are quick to defend Yuta too. As the fight continues, we see Yuta doing the chant for Hollow Purple as Sukuna tries to stop him.

However, Toge Inumaki suddenly throws a recorder in which he screams, “Don’t move.” Toge’s curse works as Sukuna freezes in shock, allowing Yuta to complete his chant. However, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger before Yuta can land the attack.

