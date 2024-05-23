Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 reveals tragic parallel between Gojo and Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers have dropped, with a tragic parallel emerging between the former best friends Gojo and Geto — and fans can’t get over it.

While Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of well-written characters, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are two standouts. As best friends turned enemies, their past friendship was explored in Gojo’s Past Arc.

Though Gojo and Geto remained on opposite sides of the Jujutsu society for years, their bond never wavered, even when Gojo killed Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. At the moment of Geto’s death, the former friends reconciled in one of the saddest moments in the series.

Article continues after ad

Geto made a brief comeback in the manga after Gojo died, following his fight against Sukuna. This was one of the most shocking Jujutsu Kaisen deaths as the strongest sorcerer of the present died at the hands of the strongest sorcerer of the past.

After much speculation and theories, Gojo makes a comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, but there is a twist. The chapter reveals that Gojo is indeed dead and the one currently in his body is his student Yuta.

Article continues after ad

Yuta copied Kenjaku’s cursed technique and transferred his brain into Gojo’s corpse, giving him access to Gojo’s all-powerful Six Eyes and Limitless techniques. Though this turn of events raises the possibility of the sorcerers winning against Sukuna much higher, it also makes Gojo one of the most tragic characters in the series.

Article continues after ad

This latest twist also draws a heartbreaking parallel between Gojo and Geto. Like Gojo, Geto’s corpse was also desecrated as Kenjaku used his dead body as a vessel to have access to his cursed technique and memories.

Neither of the best friends found true peace after dying with their corpses being used for fighting. Gojo and Geto both had to fight all their lives as two of the Special Grade sorcerers and even after they die, they can’t get away from it and are still used as weapons.

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are heartbroken over this tragic parallel between the ill-fated best friends. “Best friends. Shared the same fate even after being dead,” wrote one user on X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another user points to a depressing detail about both of their dead, commenting, “And neither of them will have a proper burial.”

A third fan wrote, “Depressing that both Gojo and Geto’s bodies were used so neither of them can really rest even after death.”

While the parallel between Gojo and Geto is heartbreaking, there is one difference between their situations. Unlike Geto, whose corpse was used without his consent, Gojo actually knew and gave Yuta his permission to use his dead body against Sukuna. However, this still makes for a very tragic moment in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024. Until the chapter is released, check out our guides on Yuji Itadori’s family, Yuji’s cursed technique Shrine, the strongest characters Sukuna defeated, and our take on why Gojo’s return is impossible in Jujutsu Kaisen.