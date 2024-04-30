Valorant update 8.08 patch notes: Cypher & Viper nerfs, Premier updates, more

Episode 8 Act 3 is here with Valorant patch 8.08, and it brings major nerfs to agents like Cypher and Viper. Here’s a complete rundown of Valorant update 8.08 patch notes.

Starting Valorant patch 8.08, Viper has been nerfed with only one Snake Bite charge that will cost more but will have a longer duration than 5.5 seconds. Her Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud abilities are also tweaked which will significantly impact gameplay, especially in VCT.

Cypher’s Spycam will play a looping audio cue that enemies will be able to hear while they’re being watched. This will eliminate Cypher’s advantage over spying on enemies silently.

Valorant patch 8.08 also sets Episode 8 Act 3 in motion, bringing a brand-new premium Mystbloom bundle and a fresh Battle Pass to grind for.

Riot Games

Cypher’s Trapwire re-arm time has been increased to 2 seconds (from 1) while the slow duration on Trapwires has been reduced to 1.25 seconds (from 2). His Spycam will now play a looping sound whenever it watches an enemy, to provide a queue that was missing all this time.

You can now pick up Viper’s Poison Cloud only during the Buy Phase. This means once a round starts, it will stay in the position you’ve placed initially. The maximum uptime of her Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud will be 12 seconds from 13.5 seconds and the minimum fuel to activate the smokes again is increased to 30%. The cooldown on reactivating these smokes has been reduced to 5 seconds now from 5.5.

The Premier game mode has been updated with new requirements for the “Invite” Division that’ll be introduced with Episode 9 Act 1.

Below you can find the full Valorant 8.08 patch notes from Riot Games.

Chamber

We’ve updated Chamber’s voice lines and added interaction lines with Reyna, Astra, and Omen.

Cypher

Since his updates in 7.09, we’ve been excited to see Cypher solidify a stronger spot on the Sentinel roster, but feel it’s pushed his stalling power further than we’d like for an Agent that specializes in global information. Additionally, we’ve seen play patterns around Spycam (E) that lack counterplay for the enemy team.

Updates to Cypher’s Trapwire (C) gives enemies more time to deal with it after it has been triggered while the reduction in slow duration provides those caught a slightly better chance to use movement to avoid death. Trapwire (C) Re-arm time increased 1 >>> 2s Slow on Trapwire reduced 2 >>> 1.25s

We’ve seen it become common for Cyphers’ to hide Spycams (E) in the playspace and continually watch enemies without them knowing. We’ve added an audio telegraph for enemies who are being watched to provide those who are quietly moving a cue that they are being watched. Spycam (E) Enemies now hear looping audio when they are actively being watched by Cypher from within the Spycam (E).



Viper

As you have continued to improve leveraging Viper’s strengths, she’s grown into a dominant meta force and constant presence in pro play. With this update, we hope to solidify clear weaknesses that Viper has compared to her peers while still maintaining her unique identity as a Controller / Sentinel hybrid. You should feel that Viper has to commit to her positions and manage shorter individual up times per smoke use with her unique ability to control her smoke over time.

Reduction in total smoke uptime coupled with reduction in the cooldown of reactivating aim to reduce her total stalling uptime and push you to better manage your fuel. Increasing the minimum fuel to activate her smokes creates a larger window for enemies to attack when her fuel is fully drained.

Poison Cloud (Q) only being retrievable in the Buy Phase pushes you to make sharper calls of where you’ll place the ability each round and sharpen her identity of high influence in a highly committed area.

Reducing Snake Bite (C) to a single charge reduces how often Viper can use the ability to fill the gaps while her smokes are down and increases the importance of fuel management. The increase in duration ensures that a single Snake Bite (C) charge is lethal to all enemies that are in the acid for its full duration.

We messaged this out on socials but want to call out again that in 7.09 we unintentionally shipped some number changes to Viper’s fuel. For full visibility, you’ll see three numbers in some of the changes listed below: First will be before 7.09, second after 7.09, and the final is the update for 8.08.

Toxic Screen (E) and Poison Cloud (Q) Max uptime on each individual smoke source reduced 15 >>> 13.5 >>> 12s Minimum fuel needed to activate smoke increased 20% >>> 30% Cooldown on re-activating smokes after putting them down reduced 8 >>> 5.5 >>> 5s

Poison Cloud (Q) Can now only be picked up during the Buy Phase

Snake Bite (C) Charges reduced 2 >>> 1 Price increased 200 >>> 300 Duration increased 5.5 >>> 6.5s



A new Stage of Premier starts!

See your division’s promotion requirements on the standings page.

Meet those requirements to be placed at least one division higher in Stage E9A1.

The Premier Score playoff qualification threshold is 600 for all divisions.

Bug Fixes