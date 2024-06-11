Valorant update 8.11 patch notes: Agent buffs, nerfs, Abyss & map pool changes

The Valorant 8.11 update patch notes are now live and it comes packed with a new map, changes to the competitive map pool, buffs and nerfs to several Agents, and more.

Starting with Valorant patch 8.11, many Duelists have received balancing changes – Iso and Neon are significantly buffed, while Raze and Clove have been nerfed. Reyna on the other hand received the best of both worlds, bringing a new dynamic to the gameplay.

We are getting the new map Abyss, which features a design that can make you fall off from one of the sides. The new update also brings a change to the competitive map pool, where Breeze and Spilt are rotated out to make way for Abyss and Haven.

While those are just the highlights of Valorant 8.11 update, below you can find the entire rundown of the patch notes.

Riot Games

Patch 8.11 finally brings Valorant Console Beta. Although the update was released on June 11, the beta will start on June 14 with the current patch update. This means you’ll get to play Abyss on consoles too, provided you’re one of the lucky players chosen to try the beta.

The Agent changes in the new patch update are massive. Some players think Neon buffs are “over the top” and the devs have explained how these changes could flip the meta.

Some quality-of-life updates are also included like Esports Hub Team Page Improvements and an updated friends list that displays your friends playing Valorant on consoles.

Below you can find the full Valorant 8.11 patch notes from Riot Games.

ALL PLATFORMS

Iso

Double Tap (E) Iso now grants himself a shield upon finishing a 1 second animation during which he can’t use his gun. This plays a shield forming sound at the end of the channel when the shield is activated. Charges 2 >>> 1 Kill reset added to Double Tap (Iso gets a charge back if he gets 2 kills). Iso now receives a Wall Penetration tag instead of a standard Heavy Penetration tag when the shield is broken. This means he’s slowed less upon his shield breaking. Additionally, Iso now gets a damage indicator towards the direction of the enemy that broke the shield Iso can now recast Double Tap while it’s active to refresh the duration of the shield. This is relevant if he gets a refreshed charge of his Double Tap from getting 2 kills.



Neon

Fast Lane (C) Fast Lane (C) dissipates from behind to minimize visual noise in combat space while giving cover for Neon. Fast Lane’s (C) audio has been updated to travel with the fade out of the wall. Wall Duration 6s >>> 4s Wall Dissolve Duration 1s >>> 2s

High Gear (E) Sprint Neon no longer has her strafe speed reduced while sprinting. Max Sprint Speed while moving sideways 6.73 meters/second >>> 9.11 meters/second Time until Full Fuel Regen 60s >>> 20s Slide Slide charges 1 >>> 2 Neon now removes all weapon movement error when sliding. This effectively means she’s more accurate while sliding. Second Slide Cost: 150 Equips out of slide: Fast >>> Instant Slide equip buffer >>> .2s (after sliding, there is .2 seconds before her gun comes out)

Relay Bolt (Q) Charges 2 >>> 1 Windup delay 1.1s >>> .8s Concuss Duration 3.0s >>> 3.5s



Reyna

Devour (Q) Healing decreased 100 >>> 50 Full heal time reduced from 3s >>> 2s Overheal of armor no longer decays after a timer.

Dismiss (E) Top speed increased 9.1 meters/second >>> 12 meters/second Total duration of Dismiss reduced from 2s >>> 1.5s

Empress (X) Empress no longer has a timer and is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends.



Raze

Blast Pack (Q) Raze’s satchels no longer explode for damage/knockback upon opponent destruction. Raze’s horizontal velocity when satcheling has been slowed. Satchel explosion audio has been updated to be audible farther away to ensure enemies can hear the first satchel when a Raze double satchels.



Clove

Pick-Me-Up (C) Cost 100 >>> 200 Duration 10s >>> 8s Damaging Assist Time to activate 10s >>> 6s

Not Dead Yet (X) Cost 7 >>> 8 Unequip Delay .7 >>> .8s BUG FIX: Clove’s ultimate will no longer survive the fighting state if they get a smoke assist.

We’ve also added a new VO line for Omen and for Clove when starting a match on Abyss.

Esports Features

PC

Esports Hub Team Page Improvements We’ve added roles to our roster information to help differentiate between players, substitutes, and coaches. We’ve added blurbs highlighting the personality and accomplishments for teams in VCT Americas and VCT Pacific, with more on the way!



ALL PLATFORMS

Radio Command Wheels With player-to-player communications being so vital to the core game loop of VALORANT, we’ve taken the opportunity to improve our Radio Command Wheels to include more relevant call-outs, a higher variety of pings and Agent VO, and brand new Wheels to extend player communication across more phases of the round. We’ve also removed some less useful commands to make the wheels as quick and easy to use as possible while making sure the most important commands are easy to access. These changes add specificity & clarity to the existing communication tools and add new ways for teammates to strategize and communicate: New Strategy Wheels during the Buy Phase Unique Strategy Wheels for Attackers and Defenders New Commands Wheel on the Megamap Updated options on existing Command Wheels Updated VO on existing Commands Menu (PC only) Streamlined Wheels to feature our most important command options



CONSOLE

New Player Tips As you join our community and complete the tutorial and start sharpening your skills on the battlefield, we want to make sure you are armed with the right information to succeed and secure that clutch! So, we’ve implemented a “New Player Tip” system that will display useful in-game information based on the actions you take during the match. These tips will provide critical information for gameplay fundamentals, potential focuses for skill improvements, and suggestions for advanced strategies. Our New Player Tips have been built from the ground up for Console Limited Beta to give you more opportunities to skill-up and learn VALORANT faster via: Tips that ‘listen’ to your in-match actions and behaviors Tips that level up with you as you learn the fundamentals of VALORANT gameplay, from beginner to advanced strategies If you’re a returning player, New Player Tips won’t show up, since you already have a good grasp of the fundamentals. If they do pop up, and you’d like them to stop, you can always switch them off in Settings



PC

NEW MAP: ABYSS A 5v5 spike mode map that provides thrilling danger with its precarious pitfalls (watch your step) and vertical gameplay. ABYSS is the first VALORANT map that has no boundaries and takes place in the secret hidden fortress of the Scions of the Hourglass. Abyss is our newest map and features three lanes and two sites.

MAP POOL UPDATES Please note, there are significant map pool updates in the 8.11 patch. In addition to a brand new map entering the rotation, we have made the following changes. Starting in patch 8.11, Competitive, Deathmatch, & Premier queues will contain ASCENT, BIND, ICEBOX, LOTUS, SUNSET, and HAVEN (returning). ABYSS will enter the competitive pool in patch 9.0. ABYSS will enter the premier pool in patch 9.02. BREEZE and SPLIT have been removed from the above map pools. Starting in patch 8.11, Unrated, Swift Play, Spike Rush, & Escalation will move to an OPEN map pool. All maps (including ABYSS) will be available in these queues.



CONSOLE

CONSOLE MAP POOLS New console players will have access to a limited number of maps for beta launch. We know there’s a lot to learn when you’re new to VALORANT, so we’re limiting the map pool to allow players who are queuing up for the first time have an easier time learning core mechanics and map layouts. The initial map pool for console will include ABYSS, ASCENT, BIND, and HAVEN A new map will be added on every patch starting with 9.0 There will also be a limited number of modes queues for console Beta (please see “mode updates” section) All Team Deathmatch maps will be available for console beta All 11 VALORANT spike mode maps will be available in custom game mode.

OPEN RANGE The open range has been updated for console beta Various visual updates to the environment Visual updates to in-world UI panels (bot shooting range & practice target) Practice target has moved to a new location Portal & playable mini training modules have been removed from the environment



PC

ABYSS QUEUE (PC ONLY) Please note that the Abyss Only queue will only be live for one week. Abyss Only games will use the Unrated mode format.



CONSOLE

CONSOLE MODE QUEUES Console players will have access to a limited number of modes for the Limited Beta launch. Console Limited Beta players will have access to: Unrated Swift Play Deathmatch Team Deathmatch Custom Games Competitive mode will go live for console players in patch 9.0

NEW BASIC TRAINING TUTORIAL (CONSOLE ONLY) The in-game tutorial has been updated for console launch! All players queuing up on Console will auto-load into a new training experience that goes over the basics of VALORANT gameplay (shooting mechanics, agent abilities, match format, and more!)

NEW BOT TRAINING MATCH (CONSOLE ONLY) There is an OPTIONAL bot match for new players who want to warm up with AI controlled bots and teammates. This special match is meant for new players that want to apply what they just learned in the basic training tutorial. The bot training match is a full Swift Play match on Haven.

NEW PRACTICE OPTIONS (CONSOLE ONLY) The practice menu has been updated for console launch Open Range (will spawn player directly in front of the bot shooting range) Replay Tutorial (ability to replay new tutorial experience) Removed old training modules from practice menu

Note: All new training content will be coming to PC on a later patch.

PC

We’ve updated our threading behavior to improve performance on 2-core machines. This will result in better in-game performance for and shorter loading times.

ALL PLATFORMS

In Patch 8.11, we will be implementing an intermediate change to mitigate an exploit around remakes. Previously, matches that ended in a remake weren’t being acted upon appropriately by our systems allowing players to attempt repeated remakes without seeing any enforcement. Now, we’ve increased the intervention severity for AFKs resulting in a remade match. This means players will immediately encounter an intervention in this scenario, which will increase through repeated occurrences. We’re still exploring this space, so please keep providing us with your feedback.

PC

We’ve updated the friends list to display VALORANT console players. This means any of your Riot friends who are playing on console will appear under “other games” in your friends list.

CONSOLE

We’ve changed the default behavior of voice chat to prioritize team voice. Now when you connect to a team voice channel, you will automatically be speaking to your whole team, not just party members.

PC

After playoffs on June 23, teams that performed well enough will get promotion notifications! If you’re in Open – Elite Divisions, win your playoff bracket and you’ll see a notification when you return to the Premier hub. If you’re in the Contender Division, finish in the top 32 teams and you’ll see a notification the first time you visit the Premier hub after the standings finalization time.

If you’re on a team that earned a promotion, your division icon on the Premier hub and Premier Team page will have a promotion indicator for the rest of Stage E8A3. If you’re in Open – Elite Divisions, you’ll be placed at least one division higher at the start of Stage E9A1. If you’re in the Contender Division, you’ll be placed into the new Invite Division, where you’ll compete for an opportunity to make it into a Challengers League.



PC

The Store has had a visual update to increase clarity and quality of the buy phase experience. Ally utility is now visible on team member slots for easier strategization. Remaining armor is now visualized as a fill in the UI. Holistically added animations to increase clarity around affordability, requesting and weapon purchases. Item states have gone through a visual pass to improve readability.



Bug Fixes