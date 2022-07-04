How to watch Valorant Champions 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Andrew Amos . 1 day ago

Valorant Champions 2022 is the big dance for Riot’s hit FPS title. 16 teams will descend on Istanbul, Turkey for a chance at claiming the biggest trophy of the year, including a more than $1 million prize pool. Here’s what you need to know, including how to watch.

There is no bigger title in Valorant than Valorant Champions. It’s what pros around the world work towards for an entire year. With 2022 bringing plenty of upsets and new faces to the forefront of the title, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will take home the trophy this time around.

Two things are for certain though ⁠— Turkey will bear witness to the best games of the year, and one team will be left as the definitive best. Here’s what you need to know about Valorant Champions 2022, including how you can watch and the latest schedule.

Contents

Valorant Champions 2022: Stream

The biggest event of the year deserves the biggest stage ⁠— and that’s why Valorant Champions 2022 will be streamed live on the official Valorant Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up on the official Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

Valorant Champions 2022: Format & schedule

Valorant Champions 2022 is set to take place from September 2, 2022 to September 18, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey as the title continues its tour around Europe. It’s much earlier in the year than Valorant Champions 2021 ⁠— likely to make way for the franchising format changes in 2023.

With 16 teams in attendance, it’s expected a similar format to the first edition will be followed with four groups of four competing GSL-style for eight playoffs spots before a single-elimination bracket to decide them all.

However, we will update you with all the information once Riot makes it public and official.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Valorant Champions 2022 is the biggest affair in the Valorant calendar.

Valorant Champions 2022: All qualified teams

While the qualification process for Valorant Champions 2022 is wrapping up with Masters Copenhagen and the regional Last Chance Qualifiers, a handful of the 16 teams have already punched their ticket to Istanbul.

Masters Reykjavik champions OpTic Gaming are one of three representatives ⁠— set to be joined by XSET and one side from the NA LCQ. Other regional powerhouses like LOUD (Brazil), DRX (Korea), Paper Rex (APAC), and XERXIA (APAC) have also locked in their spots early.

For the rest, they’ll be fighting tooth and nail across July and August for those final spots. You can find the full list of teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2022 below.