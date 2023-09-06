Valorant update 7.05 patch notes: Astra buff, Competitive updates, more

Valorant 7.05 patch update is here and brings some subtle changes to some agents and the Competitive system. Here’s a rundown of everything included in Valorant 7.05 patch notes.

Patch 7.04 set Episode 7 Act 2 in motion on August 29, bringing some massive changes to the game’s meta. Jett got nerfed heavily and a new map was added to the roster. Players got a week to get used to Sunset and the LA-based map is now set to join the competitive pool in Patch 7.05.

Apart from that, the latest update also includes a buff for the controller, Astra, along with a new rule for Ascendant players when queueing for Competitive matches.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the changes in Valorant 7.05 patch update.

Riot Games From Valorant 7.05 patch, Astra will be able to hear everything happening while in Astral form.

An aspect of Astra that’s always kept her at a disadvantage from other agents is the inability to hear what’s going on in her surroundings when she’s in her Astral form. Starting in Valorant patch 7.05, Astra will be able to hear everything happening around her – yes, even when she’s in her Astral form. This will allow her to get intel on enemies and pass on the information to her team accordingly.

Next, players who are ranked Ascendant and higher will be able to invite players who are either Platinum and/or higher, to their competitive party. Riot has taken this step to protect the game from an abuse of rank boosting using bots.

The new map, Sunset, finally joins the competitive map roster so the current rotation includes: Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Lotus, Split, and Sunset.

Here are the full Valorant 7.05 patch notes from Riot Games.

There has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players. In an effort to protect against this abuse, we have introduced restrictions where Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

We will continue to actively monitor botting abuse and ban any accounts suspicious of this behavior.

Astra

Going in and out of Astral form is a complex mechanical task that leaves Astra vulnerable to attackers by denying her information about her surroundings. The change we’ve made to her Astral Form (X) gives Astra back some agency and information, allowing you to react to enemy footsteps and utility you may have missed while in Astral Form.

Astral Form (X) Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form.



Sunset

Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode.

Competitive map rotation includes Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).

Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman (Q) walks near it.

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s Dark Cover (E) ability.

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs.

Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where people who were chat restricted by Real-Time Interventions were also disconnected from the text chat instead of just muted from text chat.

Fixed an issue where there was no warning message when you had a conflicting keybind for team or party voice chat.

Fixed an issue where switching between Unrated and Competitive queues would cause the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer.

Fixed an issue where creating an Agent Profile reverted Push-to-Talk keybinds back to their defaults.

That’s about everything included in the Valorant 7.05 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

