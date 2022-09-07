Valorant patch 5.05 notes: Gameplay systems, social updates, bug fixes

Valorant patch 5.05 is now live on the server and while the update doesn’t feature any Agent changes, there are quite a few other updates for you to check out.

Valorant update 5.05 marks the second patch in Episode 5 Act 2, and it has brought quite a few handy in-game improvements. Unlike bigger patches that implement a bunch of changes across various aspects, 5.05 features updates only for gameplay and social systems.

With the release of Agent 21 still being shrouded by mystery, it remains to be seen whether they make their way to Valorant with the next Act of Episode 5 or not. Having said that, keep reading for a detailed rundown of all the changes that were introduced with patch 5.05.

Riot Games No Agents were affected by the 5.05 Valorant update.

Valorant 5.05 patch notes

Update 5.05 features quite a few social and gameplay system updates aimed at improving the quality of your experience in Valorant. From fixing various bugs to updating tooltips for overtime rounds, these changes while minor will definitely have a noticeable impact on the in-game performances.

Given that the Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022 is currently underway, Riot has ensured to not make any changes to the Agents or Maps in the game. However, it is expected that the next patch after the championship will feature quite a few balancing changes to both, Agents and Maps.

With that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.05 from the official patch notes.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to report yourself

Fixed an issue where some of you did not receive a notification when attempting to join a party you’ve been kicked from

Fixed an issue where a blank user would appear in the Social Panel when joining a party where players are in-game

Fixed an issue where you could not successfully report a player in Agent Select after the game has been running for 30 minutes

Fixed an issue where players with non-English characters in their Riot IDs could not be found via Invite by Riot ID

Fixed an issue that caused the Context Menu and Friend Note text fields to close when a Friend’s status updated in the Social Panel

Fixed an issue that caused the Party Leader’s matchmaking lobby selection to affect in-game Party Members’ status in the Social Panel

Fixed a bug where binding the “Home” key to an action does not work

For certain languages, the tooltip values of rewarded credits in Overtime Rounds were incorrect. Updated tooltip values to reflect that you will start with 5000 credits at the start of Overtime Rounds, no matter if you win or lose the previous round.



So there you have it, that’s everything included in Valorant update 5.05 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers