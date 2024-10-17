All new Arcane Season 2 cosmetics coming to LoL, Valorant & more

Riot Games is going all in for Arcane season 2, with new cosmetics and content based on the show coming to all their games. Here is what we know so far.

Netflix’s Arcane took the world by storm when it first dropped in 2021. Fans and critics praised the animated series based on League of Legends for its beautiful visuals, fantastic voice-acting performances, and compelling narrative.

The success of season one, which won four Primetime Emmy Awards, has allowed the series to be greenlit for more. The second and final season of the show will air in 2024.

Article continues after ad

The final chapter of Arcane’s story will be told across three acts. The first is set to drop on November 9, the second on the 16th and the third and final act on November 23, 2024.

In the lead-up to Arcane’s epic conclusion, Riot, the developers behind League of Legends, announced a huge string of cosmetics that will be added across multiple games to celebrate the release of Arcane season 2.

Article continues after ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Riot provided a “sneak peek at what [they’ve] got planned to celebrate Arcane” across all their games.

Article continues after ad

As such, here is everything you need to know about all the new Arcane skins coming to each Riot game.

All new Arcane season 2 cosmetics & skins

League of Legends

X:Riot Games A new Jinx Exalted tier skin is coming to League of Legends

Of course, expect League of Legends to get a bit of an Arcane makeover to celebrate the show’s final outing. So far, it has been confirmed that the following cosmetics will be added to the game.

Arcane Brawler Vi skin

Jinx-themed Nexus Finisher.

New Exalted tier skin that has a unique story experience based on Arcane Jinx’s.

Valorant

When season one of Arcane dropped, an exclusive bundle celebrating the first outing of the show was released for Valorant. For season 2 of Arcane, Valorant will get new bundle celebrating the show.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it has yet to be announced what will be included in this bundle. However, Valorant players have already begun speculating online that it may include a new Operator, Outlaw skin, and new gun cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

Teamfight Tactics

X:Riot Games Caitlyn is getting a new look in TFT

Of all the games getting new Arcane content, TFT is the one that is seemingly going all out. As part of TFT set 13, released on November 20, 2024, it will include heaps of new Arcane season 2 content.

Arcane-inspired Arenas

Arcane champions such as Powder (more to be announced)

New tacticians such as Chibi Caitlyn

However, not all the details have been confirmed yet, so be sure to check back in as we update this article when there’s more official information.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that these new details are simply a “sneak peek” into what Riot plans to celebrate Arcane season 2 across all its games in the coming months.

As such, we will continue to update this article when we know more.