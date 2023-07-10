T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is one of South Korea’s finest, currently playing for T1, a team that competes in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

Sayaplayer is one of the best players in VCT Pacific. He is a Duelist for T1, a team that was placed third in 2023’s league and went on to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo in June.

If you’re looking to be as sharp as Sayaplayer and wondering what his settings are, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

Contents

Overwatch League

Sayaplayer’s mouse settings

Sayaplayer plays at 1000 DPI, a value relatively on the higher side, and his in-game sensitivity is 0.339. He likes to compete in matches using a Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse.

Setting Value DPI 1000 Sensitivity 0.339 Zoom Sensitivity 0.9 eDPI 339 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Buffer Off Mouse acceleration N/A

Sayaplayer’s Valorant crosshair

Sayaplayer uses a thin and green crosshair with no black outlines. You may either copy the pro by manually choosing his settings or by importing his crosshair code listed below:

0;p;0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Green Outlines Off Outline Opacity 0 Outline Thickness 0 Centre Dot Off Centre Dot Opacity N/A Centre Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Lines Length 3 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Lines Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Sayaplayer’s monitor and resolution

Sayaplayer plays on ZOWIE XL2546K, which is pretty much an industry standard gaming monitor, at 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

We have listed his full monitor settings below:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Letterbox Refresh Rate 240 Hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Sayaplayer’s video settings

Sayaplayer plays Valorant at low graphic settings, to maximize the FPS count for maximum advantage. He likes to keep Bloom and Shadows on.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity On Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom On Distortion Off Cast Shadows On

Sayaplayer’s keybinds

These are Sayaplayer’s keybinds in Valorant:

Movement Keybind Walk Left Shift Crouch Left Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee Weapon 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X

Sayaplayer’s equipment

Equipment Peripheral name Mouse Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard Leopold FC750R Headset HyperX Cloud II Wireless Mousepad ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

So, there you have it — that’s all the settings and gear that you need to emulate T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings.

You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto:

