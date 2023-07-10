EsportsValorant

T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

an image of T1 SayaplayerLiquipedia

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is one of South Korea’s finest, currently playing for T1, a team that competes in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

Sayaplayer is one of the best players in VCT Pacific. He is a Duelist for T1, a team that was placed third in 2023’s league and went on to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo in June.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to be as sharp as Sayaplayer and wondering what his settings are, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

Contents

OWL SayaplayerOverwatch League

Sayaplayer’s mouse settings

Sayaplayer plays at 1000 DPI, a value relatively on the higher side, and his in-game sensitivity is 0.339. He likes to compete in matches using a Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse.

SettingValue
DPI1000
Sensitivity0.339
Zoom Sensitivity0.9
eDPI339
Hz1000
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw Input BufferOff
Mouse accelerationN/A

Sayaplayer’s Valorant crosshair

Sayaplayer uses a thin and green crosshair with no black outlines. You may either copy the pro by manually choosing his settings or by importing his crosshair code listed below:

Article continues after ad
  • 0;p;0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

SettingValue
ColorGreen
OutlinesOff
Outline Opacity0
Outline Thickness0
Centre DotOff
Centre Dot OpacityN/A
Centre Dot ThicknessN/A

Inner Lines

SettingValue
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Lines Opacity1
Inner Lines Length3
Inner Lines Thickness1
Inner Line Offset1
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Outer Lines

SettingValue
Show Outer LinesOff
Outer Lines OpacityN/A
Outer Lines LengthN/A
Outer Lines ThicknessN/A
Outer Line OffsetN/A
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Sayaplayer’s monitor and resolution

Sayaplayer plays on ZOWIE XL2546K, which is pretty much an industry standard gaming monitor, at 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

We have listed his full monitor settings below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

SettingValue
Resolution1920×1080
Aspect Ratio16:9
ScalingLetterbox
Refresh Rate240 Hz
Response Time1ms
Display ModeFullscreen

Sayaplayer’s video settings

Sayaplayer plays Valorant at low graphic settings, to maximize the FPS count for maximum advantage. He likes to keep Bloom and Shadows on.

SettingValue
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityLow
Texture QualityLow
Detail QualityLow
UI QualityLow
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering1x
Improve ClarityOn
Experimental SharpeningN/A
BloomOn
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOn

Sayaplayer’s keybinds

These are Sayaplayer’s keybinds in Valorant:

MovementKeybind
WalkLeft Shift
CrouchLeft Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
Use ObjectF
Equip Primary Weapon1
Equip Secondary Weapon2
Equip Melee Weapon3
Equip Spike4
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX

Sayaplayer’s equipment

EquipmentPeripheral name
MouseLogitech G Pro Gaming Mouse
MonitorZOWIE XL2546K
KeyboardLeopold FC750R
HeadsetHyperX Cloud II Wireless
MousepadZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

So, there you have it — that’s all the settings and gear that you need to emulate T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings.

Related:

Best free games to download & play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

Article continues after ad

You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto:

EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings | EG Demon1’s Valorant settings | Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings | TenZ’s Valorant settings | Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings | Evil Geniuses C0M’s Valorant settings | Cloud9 leaf’s Valorant settings | Evil Geniuses Ethan’s Valorant settings | Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings | DRX Foxy9’s Valorant settings | mimi’s Valorant settings | Victor’s Valorant settings

Related Topics

T1