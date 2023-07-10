T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is one of South Korea’s finest, currently playing for T1, a team that competes in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.
Sayaplayer is one of the best players in VCT Pacific. He is a Duelist for T1, a team that was placed third in 2023’s league and went on to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo in June.
If you’re looking to be as sharp as Sayaplayer and wondering what his settings are, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.
Contents
Sayaplayer’s mouse settings
Sayaplayer plays at 1000 DPI, a value relatively on the higher side, and his in-game sensitivity is 0.339. He likes to compete in matches using a Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|1000
|Sensitivity
|0.339
|Zoom Sensitivity
|0.9
|eDPI
|339
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input Buffer
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Sayaplayer’s Valorant crosshair
Sayaplayer uses a thin and green crosshair with no black outlines. You may either copy the pro by manually choosing his settings or by importing his crosshair code listed below:
- 0;p;0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Green
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|0
|Outline Thickness
|0
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Centre Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Centre Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Lines Length
|3
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|1
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Lines Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Sayaplayer’s monitor and resolution
Sayaplayer plays on ZOWIE XL2546K, which is pretty much an industry standard gaming monitor, at 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.
We have listed his full monitor settings below:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Letterbox
|Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Sayaplayer’s video settings
Sayaplayer plays Valorant at low graphic settings, to maximize the FPS count for maximum advantage. He likes to keep Bloom and Shadows on.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|On
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|On
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|On
Sayaplayer’s keybinds
These are Sayaplayer’s keybinds in Valorant:
|Movement
|Keybind
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee Weapon
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability 1
|E
|Ability 2
|Q
|Ability 3
|C
|Ultimate Ability
|X
Sayaplayer’s equipment
|Equipment
|Peripheral name
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Leopold FC750R
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II Wireless
|Mousepad
|ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
So, there you have it — that’s all the settings and gear that you need to emulate T1 Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings.
