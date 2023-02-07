Victor’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

DRX Valorant pro Victor ‘Victor’ Wong is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about Victor’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Victor was one of OpTic Gaming’s most consistent players during their 2022 run in which they placed top three across all three international Valorant Champions Tour tournaments. Now on NRG Esports, Victor is looking to continue that consistency and success into 2023.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Victor’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Victor and OpTic won Masters Iceland to start off 2022.

Victor’s mouse settings

The OpTic pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity and a normal DPI at 800. He competes using a Logitech G703.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.283 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 226.4 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

Victor’s Valorant crosshair

Victor, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 3.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Victor’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 E Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

Victor’s monitor and resolution

Victor currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Victor chooses to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.

Article continues after ad

Victor’s video settings

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Med Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity On Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows On

Victor’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G703 Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL Headset Razer BlackShark V2

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Victor’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.