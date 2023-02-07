EsportsValorant

Victor’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

OpTic Gaming
Victor ValorantLance Skundrich/Riot Games

DRX Valorant pro Victor ‘Victor’ Wong is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about Victor’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Victor was one of OpTic Gaming’s most consistent players during their 2022 run in which they placed top three across all three international Valorant Champions Tour tournaments. Now on NRG Esports, Victor is looking to continue that consistency and success into 2023.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Victor’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Victor ValorantColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Victor and OpTic won Masters Iceland to start off 2022.

Victor’s mouse settings

The OpTic pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity and a normal DPI at 800. He competes using a Logitech G703.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.283
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 226.4
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

Victor’s Valorant crosshair

Victor, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 3.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Victor’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 E
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

Victor’s monitor and resolution

Victor currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Victor chooses to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.

Article continues after ad

Victor’s video settings

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Med
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x
Anisotropic Filtering 2x
Improve Clarity On
Experimental Sharpening N/A
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows On

Victor’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G703
Monitor  ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
Headset Razer BlackShark V2

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Victor’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

keep reading

OpTic on stage
Esports

Multiple OpTic Gaming staff members let go in further esports industry layoffs

Brad Norton