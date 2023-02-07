Victor’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

DRX Valorant pro Victor ‘Victor’ Wong is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about Victor’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
Victor was one of OpTic Gaming’s most consistent players during their 2022 run in which they placed top three across all three international Valorant Champions Tour tournaments. Now on NRG Esports, Victor is looking to continue that consistency and success into 2023.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Victor’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
Victor’s mouse settings
The OpTic pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity and a normal DPI at 800. He competes using a Logitech G703.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.283
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|226.4
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
Victor’s Valorant crosshair
Victor, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|3.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Victor’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|E
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
Victor’s monitor and resolution
Victor currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Victor chooses to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.
Victor’s video settings
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Med
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 2x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Improve Clarity
|On
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|On
Victor’s equipment
|Equipment
Victor
|Mouse
|Logitech G703
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
|Headset
|Razer BlackShark V2
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Victor’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.