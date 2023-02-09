TenZ’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Sentinels Valorant pro Tysen “TenZ” Ngo is considered to be one of the best Valroant players in the esport and won the first Riot Games international tournament in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about TenZ’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
TenZ was a part of Sentinel’s 2021 run that saw them attend every Valorant Champions Tour international event and was a bright spot in the team’s 2022 campaign. Now with a new roster around him, TenZ is looking to bring back his previous international success in 2023.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what TenZ’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
TenZ’s mouse settings
The Sentinels pro players on a 0.345 sensitivity and a low eDPI of 276. He competes using an Endgame Gear XM2WE mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.345
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|276
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
TenZ’s Valorant crosshair
TenZ, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a blue version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0;S;c;5
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Cyan
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|On
|Center Dot Opacity
|1
|Center Dot Thickness
|1
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|2.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|On
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
TenZ’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|E
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Mouse 4
|Ability: 3
|Mouse 5
|Ability: Ultimate
|F
TenZ’s monitor and resolution
TenZ currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competed in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, TenZ choose to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 2x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
TenZ’s equipment
|Equipment
|Mouse
|Endgame Gear XM2we
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB
|Headset
|Xtrfy H1