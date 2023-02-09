TenZ’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Sentinels Valorant pro Tysen “TenZ” Ngo is considered to be one of the best Valroant players in the esport and won the first Riot Games international tournament in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about TenZ’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

TenZ was a part of Sentinel’s 2021 run that saw them attend every Valorant Champions Tour international event and was a bright spot in the team’s 2022 campaign. Now with a new roster around him, TenZ is looking to bring back his previous international success in 2023.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what TenZ’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

TenZ’s mouse settings

The Sentinels pro players on a 0.345 sensitivity and a low eDPI of 276. He competes using an Endgame Gear XM2WE mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.345 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 276 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

TenZ’s Valorant crosshair

TenZ, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a blue version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0;S;c;5

Primary

Setting Value Color Cyan Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot On Center Dot Opacity 1 Center Dot Thickness 1

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 2.00 Inner Lines Thickness 1.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error On

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

TenZ’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Mouse Wheel Down Use Object E Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Mouse 4 Ability: 3 Mouse 5 Ability: Ultimate F

TenZ’s monitor and resolution

TenZ currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competed in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, TenZ choose to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

TenZ’s equipment