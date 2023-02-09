EsportsValorant

TenZ’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

TenZ
valorant champions tenz sentinelsRiot Games

Sentinels Valorant pro Tysen “TenZ” Ngo is considered to be one of the best Valroant players in the esport and won the first Riot Games international tournament in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about TenZ’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

TenZ was a part of Sentinel’s 2021 run that saw them attend every Valorant Champions Tour international event and was a bright spot in the team’s 2022 campaign. Now with a new roster around him, TenZ is looking to bring back his previous international success in 2023.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what TenZ’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

TenZ’s mouse settings

The Sentinels pro players on a 0.345 sensitivity and a low eDPI of 276. He competes using an Endgame Gear XM2WE mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.345
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 276
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

TenZ’s Valorant crosshair

TenZ, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a blue version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;1b;0;S;c;5

Primary

Setting Value
Color Cyan
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot On
Center Dot Opacity 1
Center Dot Thickness 1

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 2.00
Inner Lines Thickness 1.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error On

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

TenZ’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object E
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 Mouse 4
Ability: 3 Mouse 5
Ability: Ultimate F

TenZ’s monitor and resolution

TenZ currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competed in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, TenZ choose to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x
Anisotropic Filtering 2x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

TenZ’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Endgame Gear XM2we
Monitor  ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB
Headset Xtrfy H1

