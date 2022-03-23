How to share Valorant crosshairs: Export & import custom crosshair settings

Riot Games have added a new feature to Valorant that allows you to export and import your custom crosshair settings. Keep reading to find out how you can change your crosshair without going through every tab.

The release of patch 4.05 marked the unveiling of a long-awaited feature in Valorant. You can now easily export and import custom crosshair settings. This further allows you to skip the entire hassle of setting each and every parameter to modify your crosshair.

Having said that, Riot Games have ensured that the entire process is fairly simple. However, being a fairly new feature, many people aren’t aware of it. Our guide will walk you through how to export and import crosshairs in Valorant step-by-step so that you don’t have to face any trouble in the game.

Exporting custom crosshair settings in Valorant

Exporting your custom crosshair settings is extremely easy. You can do it by following a series of simple steps.

These steps are:

Open the Settings menu in Valorant and go over to the Crosshair tab. Click on the upward pointing arrow next to Crosshair Profile. After clicking on the arrow, you will receive an auto-generated code.

This code is tied with your custom crosshair settings and anyone who has access to it can import your custom settings.

Importing custom crosshair settings in Valorant

Once you have managed to secure the code for a specific custom crosshair setting, the process involved in importing them is fairly simple.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to import a specific crosshair setting for your account.

Open the Settings menu and go over to the Crosshair tab. However, instead of clicking on the upward pointing arrow, click on the one pointing downwards. Following that, you’ll find an empty field where you can paste the code for the specific crosshair setting you want.

These are all the steps that you need to remember if you want to export or import any crosshairs in Valorant. With that being said, this feature is highly appreciated by the community.