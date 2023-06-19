Evil Geniuses C0M’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Corbin ‘C0M’ Lee is a Valorant player for Evil Geniuses and is part of its talented young core that has fueled its run to international play in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.

C0M is a former North American CS:GO pro and streamer that jumped into Valorant in 2020. He was a tier two journeyman, playing for teams like Complexity and Akrew before getting picked up by Evil Geniuses in 2022 as a part of the team’s rebuild. Now, C0M is an integral part of the VCT Americas squad as he showcases his talents on the international stage.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Evil GeniusesC0M’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games C0M plays Initiators, and sometimes Controllers, for his team.

Contents

C0M’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.27 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 216. He competes using a Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.27 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 216 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input N/A Mouse acceleration N/A

C0M’s Valorant crosshair

C0M, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 2 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 3 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

C0M’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object E Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Z Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 T Ability: Ultimate X

C0M’s monitor & resolution

C0M currently uses a ZOWIE XL2546 gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1440×1080 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, C0M chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Med Vignette On VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom N/A Distortion On Cast Shadows On

C0M’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G PRO X Superlight Monitor ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard Anne Pro 2 Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses C0M’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like C0M’s teammate Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.