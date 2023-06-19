Evil Geniuses C0M’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Corbin ‘C0M’ Lee is a Valorant player for Evil Geniuses and is part of its talented young core that has fueled its run to international play in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.
C0M is a former North American CS:GO pro and streamer that jumped into Valorant in 2020. He was a tier two journeyman, playing for teams like Complexity and Akrew before getting picked up by Evil Geniuses in 2022 as a part of the team’s rebuild. Now, C0M is an integral part of the VCT Americas squad as he showcases his talents on the international stage.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Evil GeniusesC0M’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
C0M’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.27 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 216. He competes using a Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.27
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|216
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|N/A
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
C0M’s Valorant crosshair
C0M, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|2
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|3
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
C0M’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|E
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Z
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|T
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
C0M’s monitor & resolution
C0M currently uses a ZOWIE XL2546 gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1440×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, C0M chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Med
|Vignette
|On
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|N/A
|Distortion
|On
|Cast Shadows
|On
C0M’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G PRO X Superlight
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546
|Keyboard
|Anne Pro 2
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses C0M’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like C0M’s teammate Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.