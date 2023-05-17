Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Derke is one of the longest tenured players on Fnatic.
Nikita ‘Derke’ Simitev is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is known internationally for his Jett plays on Fnatic. Here’s everything you need to know about Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings.
Derke is one of the longest-tenured players on Fnatic, has appeared at multiple international tournaments for the team and helped it win a trophy at VCT LOCK//IN. The Finnish-Russian player was recruited by Fnatic in April 2021 as the British organization revamped the roster to pair IGL Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett with mainly rising stars.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Derke’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
Derke’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.74 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 296. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|0.74
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|296
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Derke’s Valorant crosshair
Derke, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;1;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;6;0v;6;0o;3;0a;0.8;0s;1;0e;1;1t;2;1l;2;1v;2;1o;10;1a;0.35;1s;1;1e;1;u;FFFFFF;d;1;h;1;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;0;1b;0;m;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|On
|Center Dot Opacity
|1
|Center Dot Thickness
|2
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|Off
|Inner Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Inner Line Length
|N/A
|Inner Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Inner Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Derke’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Q
|Ability: 2
|E
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
Derke’s monitor & resolution
Derke currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Derke chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|8x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
Derke’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60 HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Derke’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.