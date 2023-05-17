EsportsValorant

Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Fnatic
Derke FnaticColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Derke is one of the longest tenured players on Fnatic.

Nikita ‘Derke’ Simitev is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is known internationally for his Jett plays on Fnatic. Here’s everything you need to know about Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings.

Derke is one of the longest-tenured players on Fnatic, has appeared at multiple international tournaments for the team and helped it win a trophy at VCT LOCK//IN. The Finnish-Russian player was recruited by Fnatic in April 2021 as the British organization revamped the roster to pair IGL Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett with mainly rising stars.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Derke’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Derke on Fnatic pointing at the cameraLance Skundrich/Riot Games
Derke helped Fnatic to a VCT LOCK//IN title and a top two finish in the first VCT Masters tournament.

Contents

Derke’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.74 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 296. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 0.74
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 296
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration N/A

Derke’s Valorant crosshair

Derke, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;1;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;6;0v;6;0o;3;0a;0.8;0s;1;0e;1;1t;2;1l;2;1v;2;1o;10;1a;0.35;1s;1;1e;1;u;FFFFFF;d;1;h;1;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;0;1b;0;m;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot On
Center Dot Opacity 1
Center Dot Thickness 2

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines Off
Inner Lines Opacity N/A
Inner Line Length N/A
Inner Lines Thickness N/A
Inner Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Derke’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Q
Ability: 2 E
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

Derke’s monitor & resolution

Derke currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Derke chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering 8x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

Derke’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard Wooting 60 HE
Headset HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Derke’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.