Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Derke is one of the longest tenured players on Fnatic.

Nikita ‘Derke’ Simitev is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is known internationally for his Jett plays on Fnatic. Here’s everything you need to know about Fnatic Derke’s Valorant settings.

Derke is one of the longest-tenured players on Fnatic, has appeared at multiple international tournaments for the team and helped it win a trophy at VCT LOCK//IN. The Finnish-Russian player was recruited by Fnatic in April 2021 as the British organization revamped the roster to pair IGL Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett with mainly rising stars.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Derke’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Derke helped Fnatic to a VCT LOCK//IN title and a top two finish in the first VCT Masters tournament.

Contents

Derke’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.74 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 296. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.74 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 296 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration N/A

Derke’s Valorant crosshair

Derke, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts to use a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;1;z;2;a;1;0t;2;0l;6;0v;6;0o;3;0a;0.8;0s;1;0e;1;1t;2;1l;2;1v;2;1o;10;1a;0.35;1s;1;1e;1;u;FFFFFF;d;1;h;1;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;1;0m;0;1m;1;0b;0;1b;0;m;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot On Center Dot Opacity 1 Center Dot Thickness 2

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines Off Inner Lines Opacity N/A Inner Line Length N/A Inner Lines Thickness N/A Inner Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Derke’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Q Ability: 2 E Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

Derke’s monitor & resolution

Derke currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Derke chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

Derke’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard Wooting 60 HE Headset HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Derke’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.