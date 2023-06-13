EsportsValorant

EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

EDward Gaming ZmjjKKColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang is one of China’s best Valorant players and helped EDward Gaming make history in the Riot Games title by leading the squad to its first win at an international tournament at VCT Masters Tokyo. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.

ZmjjKK is EDward Gaming’s star sniper and has been one of the team’s most consistent players internationally. Before VCT Masters Tokyo, EDward Gaming and other Chinese Valorant squads had not recorded a win at an international Valorant tournament. Thanks to an incredible ZmjjKK performance that saw him put up 29 kills using the Operator against NAVI, EDG became the first team from China to earn a win at the highest level of Valorant competition.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what EDG ZmjjKK’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

ZmjjKK playing for EDGColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
ZmjjKK primarily plays Duelist for his team.

Contents

ZmjjKK’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.28 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 224. He competes using a VAXEE NP-01S mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.28
Zoom Sensitivity 1
eDPI 224
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration N/A

ZmjjKK’s Valorant crosshair

ZmjjKK, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Red
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1
Inner Line Length 3
Inner Lines Thickness 2
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

ZmjjKK’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 E
Ability: 3 Q
Ability: Ultimate X

ZmjjKK’s Monitor & Resolution

ZmjjKK currently uses a ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio. 

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

His graphic settings are unknown at the moment.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering N/A
Material Quality N/A
Texture Quality N/A
Detail Quality N/A
UI Quality N/A
Vignette N/A
VSync N/A
Anti-Aliasing N/A
Anisotropic Filtering N/A
Improve Clarity N/A
Experimental Sharpening N/A
Bloom N/A
Distortion N/A
Cast Shadows N/A

ZmjjKK’s Equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse VAXEE NP-01S Pink
Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard Ducky ONE Fuji VAXEE Version
Headset N/A

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like NAVI’s Mehmet “cNed” İpek, on Dexerto.

