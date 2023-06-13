EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang is one of China’s best Valorant players and helped EDward Gaming make history in the Riot Games title by leading the squad to its first win at an international tournament at VCT Masters Tokyo. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.
ZmjjKK is EDward Gaming’s star sniper and has been one of the team’s most consistent players internationally. Before VCT Masters Tokyo, EDward Gaming and other Chinese Valorant squads had not recorded a win at an international Valorant tournament. Thanks to an incredible ZmjjKK performance that saw him put up 29 kills using the Operator against NAVI, EDG became the first team from China to earn a win at the highest level of Valorant competition.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what EDG ZmjjKK’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
ZmjjKK’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.28 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 224. He competes using a VAXEE NP-01S mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.28
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|224
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
ZmjjKK’s Valorant crosshair
ZmjjKK, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Red
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|3
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
ZmjjKK’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|E
|Ability: 3
|Q
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
ZmjjKK’s Monitor & Resolution
ZmjjKK currently uses a ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
His graphic settings are unknown at the moment.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|N/A
|Material Quality
|N/A
|Texture Quality
|N/A
|Detail Quality
|N/A
|UI Quality
|N/A
|Vignette
|N/A
|VSync
|N/A
|Anti-Aliasing
|N/A
|Anisotropic Filtering
|N/A
|Improve Clarity
|N/A
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|N/A
|Distortion
|N/A
|Cast Shadows
|N/A
ZmjjKK’s Equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|VAXEE NP-01S Pink
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Ducky ONE Fuji VAXEE Version
|Headset
|N/A
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like NAVI’s Mehmet “cNed” İpek, on Dexerto.