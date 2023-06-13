EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang is one of China’s best Valorant players and helped EDward Gaming make history in the Riot Games title by leading the squad to its first win at an international tournament at VCT Masters Tokyo. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.

ZmjjKK is EDward Gaming’s star sniper and has been one of the team’s most consistent players internationally. Before VCT Masters Tokyo, EDward Gaming and other Chinese Valorant squads had not recorded a win at an international Valorant tournament. Thanks to an incredible ZmjjKK performance that saw him put up 29 kills using the Operator against NAVI, EDG became the first team from China to earn a win at the highest level of Valorant competition.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what EDG ZmjjKK’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ZmjjKK primarily plays Duelist for his team.

ZmjjKK’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.28 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 224. He competes using a VAXEE NP-01S mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.28 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 224 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration N/A

ZmjjKK’s Valorant crosshair

ZmjjKK, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Red Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 3 Inner Lines Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

ZmjjKK’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 E Ability: 3 Q Ability: Ultimate X

ZmjjKK’s Monitor & Resolution

ZmjjKK currently uses a ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

His graphic settings are unknown at the moment.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering N/A Material Quality N/A Texture Quality N/A Detail Quality N/A UI Quality N/A Vignette N/A VSync N/A Anti-Aliasing N/A Anisotropic Filtering N/A Improve Clarity N/A Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom N/A Distortion N/A Cast Shadows N/A

ZmjjKK’s Equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse VAXEE NP-01S Pink Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard Ducky ONE Fuji VAXEE Version Headset N/A

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate EDward Gaming ZmjjKK’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like NAVI’s Mehmet “cNed” İpek, on Dexerto.