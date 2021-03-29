Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros of all time - Dexerto

While Valorant is still in its first year on the market, players are already making a living through the flashy tactical shooter. Emerging superstars have already walked away with thousands in prize money across the opening slate of events. Let’s take a look at the highest-earning individual players along with top teams that are raking in big bucks.

Throughout Valorant’s first year, competition has already soared to enormous heights. Star-studded teams and a calendar loaded with significant events have paved the way for some remarkable viewership in no time at all.

Players from a number of titles have already made the switch. CS:GO, Overwatch, Fortnite ⁠— even PUBG and Siege players have jumped ship to the Riot title. It’s not just for the gameplay either. Riot has a history of supporting a strong competitive scene, giving players who might have been disillusioned with other developers another chance.

While there’s yet to be a major international event, teams have been battling it out among their respective regions for a number of months now. From 100 Thieves taking out the North American leg of First Strike to Vision Strikers dominating Korean events, various teams have made a name for themselves already.

There’s been millions of dollars on the line across multiple Valorant Ignition Series and Valorant Champions Tour events since the game’s launch. This has been most prominent in Europe and North America, where individual prize pools have topped out at $150,000.

The teams who have established themselves at the top of the scene early are the ones who dominate the earnings.

TSM, led by Matt ‘Wardell’ Yu, swept the majority of early tournaments in North America. They won the first Ignition Series event ⁠— the T1 Showdown. They also took home the FaZe Clan Invitational, and finished in 3-4th in the PAX Arena Invitational. However, various organizations like FaZe Clan and Sentinels quickly fought back and started to give them a run for their money.

Meanwhile, there’s one team that leads the charge in winnings throughout Europe. G2 Esports stands atop the pack for now, despite falling short early in recent Masters qualifiers. The stacked lineup may hold the top spot for now, but the gap is quickly closing.

When it comes to individual earnings, the Sentinels lineup is leading the charge. Shahzeb ‘ShaZaM’ Khan currently stands the highest individual earner across all regions in Valorant. The former CS pro comes in just a few hundred dollars ahead of his fellow North American teammates.

If you’re curious about the top 20 respective teams and players, though, we’ve got them right here for you. Esportsearnings.com has been keeping track, and we will be too ⁠— we will update this list periodically after every major event.

Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros

Last updated: March, 2021.

Position Name Region Earnings 1st ShahZaM North America $36,950 2nd zombs North America $36,450 3rd SicK North America $36,150 4th dapr North America $36,050 5th sinatraa North America $30,005.50 6th ardiis Europe $29,613 7th TenZ North America $27,597.51 8th Subroza North America $26,865.50 9th mixwell Europe $26,788.81 10th davidp Europe $26,272.86 11th pyth Europe $25,848.72 12th WARDELL North America $24,610 13th patitek Europe $23,435.81 14th steel North America $22,720.04 15th Drone North America $22,210 16th reltuC North America $21,610 17th hazed North America $21,110 18th barce Japan $19,799.92 19th crow Japan $19,799.92 20th Laz Japan $19,799.92

Top 20 highest earning Valorant teams

Last updated: March, 2021.

Position Team Tournaments Earnings 1st Sentinels 10 $179,000 2nd G2 Esports 8 $104,807.86 3rd Team SoloMid 10 $94,500 4th Absolute JUPITER 8 $93,999.64 5th Vision Strikers 4 $88,000 6th FaZe Clan 7 $77,500 7th Gen.G 13 $71,000 8th Team Envy 7 $69,500 9th 100 Thieves 5 $65,500 10th Team Heretics 3 $47,410 11th Immortals 8 $44,000 12th SK Telecom T1 9 $43,440.50 13th Cloud9 11 $40,562 14th FunPlus Phoenix 4 $31,331.13 15th Luminosity Gaming 5 $26,500 16th forZe 2 $23,392.50 17th ahq e-Sports Club 3 $22,000 18th BBL Esports 1 $20,556.80 19th TNL Esports 1 $20,000 20th Team Liquid 3 $18,621.90

