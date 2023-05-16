Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Paper Rex Valorant pro Ilya ‘something’ Petrov is an up-and-coming star internationally in the Valorant community and has already shown to be a force to be reckoned with in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings.

something was relatively unknown until he popped off in the Japan Challengers League in early 2023 as a Russian import. He was quickly picked up by Paper Rex after breaking records in the second-tier league and has continued to showcase why he was signed in his Duslist play for the VCT Pacific squad.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Paper Rex something’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Riot Games Before signing with Paper Rex, something played for Sengoku Gaming.

Contents

Something’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.635 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 508. He competes using a FinalMouse Starlight Pro.

DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.635 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 508 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration N/A

Something’s Valorant crosshair

something, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;o;1;d;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot On Center Dot Opacity 1 Center Dot Thickness 2

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 3.00 Inner Lines Thickness 1.00 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity 0 Outer Line Length 0 Outer Lines Thickness 2 Outer Line Offset 10 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

something’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate X

something’s monitor & resolution

something currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Letterbox Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional Valorant players, something chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

something’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse FinalMouse Starlight Pro Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard HyperX Alloy FPS Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Paper Rex’s something’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.