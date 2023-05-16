EsportsValorant

Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Paper Rex
Paper Rex somethingRiot Games

Paper Rex Valorant pro Ilya ‘something’ Petrov is an up-and-coming star internationally in the Valorant community and has already shown to be a force to be reckoned with in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings.

something was relatively unknown until he popped off in the Japan Challengers League in early 2023 as a Russian import. He was quickly picked up by Paper Rex after breaking records in the second-tier league and has continued to showcase why he was signed in his Duslist play for the VCT Pacific squad.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Paper Rex something’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Something playing for Paper RexRiot Games
Before signing with Paper Rex, something played for Sengoku Gaming.

Contents

Something’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.635 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 508. He competes using a FinalMouse Starlight Pro.

DPI800
Sensitivity0.635
Zoom Sensitivity1
eDPI508
Hz1000
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw InputOn
Mouse accelerationN/A

Something’s Valorant crosshair

something, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad
  • 0;P;o;1;d;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot On
Center Dot Opacity 1
Center Dot Thickness 2

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 3.00
Inner Lines Thickness 1.00
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity 0
Outer Line Length 0
Outer Lines Thickness 2
Outer Line Offset 10
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

something’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 E
Ability: Ultimate X

something’s monitor & resolution

something currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Letterbox
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional Valorant players, something chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 1x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

something’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse FinalMouse Starlight Pro
Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard HyperX Alloy FPS
Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Paper Rex’s something’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.