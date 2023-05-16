Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Paper Rex Valorant pro Ilya ‘something’ Petrov is an up-and-coming star internationally in the Valorant community and has already shown to be a force to be reckoned with in VCT Pacific. Here’s everything you need to know about Paper Rex’s something’s Valorant settings.
something was relatively unknown until he popped off in the Japan Challengers League in early 2023 as a Russian import. He was quickly picked up by Paper Rex after breaking records in the second-tier league and has continued to showcase why he was signed in his Duslist play for the VCT Pacific squad.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Paper Rex something’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Something’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.635 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 508. He competes using a FinalMouse Starlight Pro.
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.635
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|508
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Something’s Valorant crosshair
something, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;o;1;d;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|On
|Center Dot Opacity
|1
|Center Dot Thickness
|2
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|3.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|0
|Outer Line Length
|0
|Outer Lines Thickness
|2
|Outer Line Offset
|10
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
something’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
something’s monitor & resolution
something currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Letterbox
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional Valorant players, something chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
something’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|FinalMouse Starlight Pro
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|HyperX Alloy FPS
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X Headset
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Paper Rex’s something’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.