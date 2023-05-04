EsportsValorant

DRX Foxy9’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

DRX
Foxy9 DRX Valorant playerFoxy9

DRX Valorant pro Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung is an up-and-coming star in the Valorant community. Here’s everything you need to know about Foxy9’s Valorant settings.

Foxy9 was a relatively unknown player until DRX snatched the teenage prodigy up in the 2022-23 offseason. The young player did not make an appearance on the starting squad until after VCT LOCK//IN and so far has started every game for the South Korean side in VCT Pacific. Statistically he is also one of the better Duelists in the league as he ranks top five in kills, first kills and kills per round.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what DRX Foxy9’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

foxy9 DRXRiot Games
DRX has slotted the young player in for multiple different players in VCT Pacific.

Foxy9’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.3 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 240. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.3
Zoom Sensitivity 0.975
eDPI 240
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration N/A

Foxy9’s Valorant crosshair

Foxy9, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a blue version of the reticle.  You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;h;0;0I;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Cyan
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Foxy9’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 E
Ability: Ultimate 5

Foxy9’s monitor & resolution

Foxy9 currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Foxy9 chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x
Anisotropic Filtering 2x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

Foxy9’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard N/A
Headset N/A

