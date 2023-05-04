DRX Foxy9’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

DRX Valorant pro Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung is an up-and-coming star in the Valorant community. Here’s everything you need to know about Foxy9’s Valorant settings.

Foxy9 was a relatively unknown player until DRX snatched the teenage prodigy up in the 2022-23 offseason. The young player did not make an appearance on the starting squad until after VCT LOCK//IN and so far has started every game for the South Korean side in VCT Pacific. Statistically he is also one of the better Duelists in the league as he ranks top five in kills, first kills and kills per round.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what DRX Foxy9’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Riot Games DRX has slotted the young player in for multiple different players in VCT Pacific.

Foxy9’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.3 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 240. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.3 Zoom Sensitivity 0.975 eDPI 240 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration N/A

Foxy9’s Valorant crosshair

Foxy9, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a blue version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;h;0;0I;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Cyan Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Foxy9’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate 5

Foxy9’s monitor & resolution

Foxy9 currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Foxy9 chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

Foxy9’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard N/A Headset N/A

You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.