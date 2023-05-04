DRX Foxy9’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
DRX Valorant pro Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung is an up-and-coming star in the Valorant community. Here’s everything you need to know about Foxy9’s Valorant settings.
Foxy9 was a relatively unknown player until DRX snatched the teenage prodigy up in the 2022-23 offseason. The young player did not make an appearance on the starting squad until after VCT LOCK//IN and so far has started every game for the South Korean side in VCT Pacific. Statistically he is also one of the better Duelists in the league as he ranks top five in kills, first kills and kills per round.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what DRX Foxy9’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
Foxy9’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.3 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 240. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.3
|Zoom Sensitivity
|0.975
|eDPI
|240
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Foxy9’s Valorant crosshair
Foxy9, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a blue version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;0I;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Cyan
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Foxy9’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|5
Foxy9’s monitor & resolution
Foxy9 currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Foxy9 chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 2x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
Foxy9’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|N/A
|Headset
|N/A
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate LOUD aspas’ settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.