VCT 2025 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors

The 2025 VCT rostermania is underway as multiple rosters and Valorant teams are set to shuffle around players and coaches for the next esports season. Keep track of all the changes, the latest rumors, and reports here.

Bleed announce Deryeon, Retla, Zest and yay are all restricted free agents.

Cloud9 announce vanity is a restricted free agent.

T1 Sayaplayer and Rossy announce restricted free agency.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2024 season is ending as Valorant Champions still marches on, and teams not in the final tournament are already making moves for the next year.

The field of potential top Valorant pros has continued to widen as Challengers, Game Changers, and Collegiate players are all in the mix alongside franchise stars for the limited spots on VCT teams.

David Lee/Riot Games Rookies were all over the VCT circuit claiming trophies in 2024.

While teams may have players locked down under contract for the next season, that doesn’t mean they won’t bench or cut them in favor of another star. The tables below will be filled out when teams and reports confirm their starting lineups or reveal who is out of the squad.

For rumors about starting lineups, check out the roster tracker.

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

VCT Americas league rosters

TEAM PLAYERS 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, Cryocells, eeiu, Boostio Cloud9 Xeppaa, OXY, moose, runi, TBD Evil Geniuses jawgemo, Apoth, Derrek, NaturE, supamen FURIA Khalil, mwzera, havoc, nzr, xand KRÜ Melser, keznit, Shyy, heat, mta Leviatán kiNgg, Mazino, aspas, tex, C0M LOUD Less, Saadhak, cauanzin, tuyz, pANcada MIBR mazin, artzin, Palla, rich, liazzi NRG crashies, Ethan, FNS, s0m, TBD Sentinels zekken, Sacy, TenZ, johnqt, Zellsis G2 Esports JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, icy Ascension team TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT EMEA league rosters

TEAM PLAYERS BBL QutionerX, Brave, Elite, pAura, reazy Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Chronicle, hiro, Leo FUT MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, yetujey, cNed GIANTX Cloud, hoody, fit1nho, purp0, Famsii KCorp Shin, Magnum, marteen, N4RRATE, tomaszy KOI Sheydow, starxo, GRUBINHO, kamo, ShadoW NAVI ANGE1, SUYGETSU, Shao, Zyppan, ardiis Heretics Boo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, RieNs, Wo0t Liquid Jamppi, nAts, Enzo, Keiko, Mistic Vtiality ceNder, runneR, Kicks, Sayf, trexx Gentle Mates beyAz, nataNk, TakaS, Wailers, K4DAVRA, logaN Ascension team TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT Pacific league rosters

TEAM PLAYERS DetonatioN FocusMe neth, Meiy, SSeeS, Anthem, Medusa DRX BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9, BeYN, Flashback Gen.G Meteor, t3ture, Lakia, Munchkin, Karon Global Esports Lightningfast, Benkai, Russ, blaZek1ng, Polvi Paper Rex mindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v41, something, Jinggg RRQ xffero, Lmemore, Estrella, Jemkin, Monyet T1 xccurate, iZu, stax, TBD, TBD Talon Crws, jitboyS, ban, Governor, Surf, Primmie Team Secret JessieVash, Jremy, invy, 2ge, wild0reoo ZETA DIVSION Laz, Dep, SugarZ3ro, hiroronn, Yuran Bleed sScary, crazyguy, TBD, TBD, TBD Ascension team TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT CN league rosters

TEAM PLAYERS EDward Gaming CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon FPX AAAAY, BerLIN, Lysoar, Autumn, Life Trace Esports FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank JDG Viva, stew, jkuro, YHchen, ZZ1Yan BLG whzy, Knight, Yosemite, nephh, Flex1n All Gamers Bunt, deLb, Monk, Spitfires, sword9 Nova Esports o0o0o, CB, GuanG, Swerl, Ezeir DRG TvirusLuke, Nicc, vo0kashu, TZH, Shion7 Tyloo Ninebody, hfmi0dzjc9z7, COLDFISH, Scales, Eren Wolves aluba, pl1xx, Spring, Yuicaw, SiuFatBB Titan Esports Club Abo, LockM, Rb, AC, B1ack Ascension team TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

2025 offseason Valorant roster rumor and reports tracker

August 13:

Bleed announces that Deryeon, Retla, Zest, and yay are all restricted free agents.

August 10:

Cloud9 announces vanity is a restricted free agent.

July 24:

T1 Sayaplayer announces restricted free agency.

July 21:

T1 Rossy announces his restricted free agency.

July 15: