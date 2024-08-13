VCT 2025 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors

VCT 2025 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumorsReece Martinez/Riot Games
The 2025 VCT rostermania is underway as multiple rosters and Valorant teams are set to shuffle around players and coaches for the next esports season. Keep track of all the changes, the latest rumors, and reports here.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2024 season is ending as Valorant Champions still marches on, and teams not in the final tournament are already making moves for the next year.
The field of potential top Valorant pros has continued to widen as Challengers, Game Changers, and Collegiate players are all in the mix alongside franchise stars for the limited spots on VCT teams.
While teams may have players locked down under contract for the next season, that doesn’t mean they won’t bench or cut them in favor of another star. The tables below will be filled out when teams and reports confirm their starting lineups or reveal who is out of the squad.
For rumors about starting lineups, check out the roster tracker.
Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.
VCT Americas league rosters
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, bang, Cryocells, eeiu, Boostio
|Cloud9
|Xeppaa, OXY, moose, runi, TBD
|Evil Geniuses
|jawgemo, Apoth, Derrek, NaturE, supamen
|FURIA
|Khalil, mwzera, havoc, nzr, xand
|KRÜ
|Melser, keznit, Shyy, heat, mta
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Mazino, aspas, tex, C0M
|LOUD
|Less, Saadhak, cauanzin, tuyz, pANcada
|MIBR
|mazin, artzin, Palla, rich, liazzi
|NRG
|crashies, Ethan, FNS, s0m, TBD
|Sentinels
|zekken, Sacy, TenZ, johnqt, Zellsis
|G2 Esports
|JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, icy
|Ascension team
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
VCT EMEA league rosters
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|BBL
|QutionerX, Brave, Elite, pAura, reazy
|Fnatic
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Chronicle, hiro, Leo
|FUT
|MrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, yetujey, cNed
|GIANTX
|Cloud, hoody, fit1nho, purp0, Famsii
|KCorp
|Shin, Magnum, marteen, N4RRATE, tomaszy
|KOI
|Sheydow, starxo, GRUBINHO, kamo, ShadoW
|NAVI
|ANGE1, SUYGETSU, Shao, Zyppan, ardiis
|Heretics
|Boo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, RieNs, Wo0t
|Liquid
|Jamppi, nAts, Enzo, Keiko, Mistic
|Vtiality
|ceNder, runneR, Kicks, Sayf, trexx
|Gentle Mates
|beyAz, nataNk, TakaS, Wailers, K4DAVRA, logaN
|Ascension team
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
VCT Pacific league rosters
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|DetonatioN FocusMe
|neth, Meiy, SSeeS, Anthem, Medusa
|DRX
|BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9, BeYN, Flashback
|Gen.G
|Meteor, t3ture, Lakia, Munchkin, Karon
|Global Esports
|Lightningfast, Benkai, Russ, blaZek1ng, Polvi
|Paper Rex
|mindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v41, something, Jinggg
|RRQ
|xffero, Lmemore, Estrella, Jemkin, Monyet
|T1
|xccurate, iZu, stax, TBD, TBD
|Talon
|Crws, jitboyS, ban, Governor, Surf, Primmie
|Team Secret
|JessieVash, Jremy, invy, 2ge, wild0reoo
|ZETA DIVSION
|Laz, Dep, SugarZ3ro, hiroronn, Yuran
|Bleed
|sScary, crazyguy, TBD, TBD, TBD
|Ascension team
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
VCT CN league rosters
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|EDward Gaming
|CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon
|FPX
|AAAAY, BerLIN, Lysoar, Autumn, Life
|Trace Esports
|FengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank
|JDG
|Viva, stew, jkuro, YHchen, ZZ1Yan
|BLG
|whzy, Knight, Yosemite, nephh, Flex1n
|All Gamers
|Bunt, deLb, Monk, Spitfires, sword9
|Nova Esports
|o0o0o, CB, GuanG, Swerl, Ezeir
|DRG
|TvirusLuke, Nicc, vo0kashu, TZH, Shion7
|Tyloo
|Ninebody, hfmi0dzjc9z7, COLDFISH, Scales, Eren
|Wolves
|aluba, pl1xx, Spring, Yuicaw, SiuFatBB
|Titan Esports Club
|Abo, LockM, Rb, AC, B1ack
|Ascension team
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
2025 offseason Valorant roster rumor and reports tracker
August 13:
- Bleed announces that Deryeon, Retla, Zest, and yay are all restricted free agents.
August 10:
- Cloud9 announces vanity is a restricted free agent.
July 24:
- T1 Sayaplayer announces restricted free agency.
July 21:
- T1 Rossy announces his restricted free agency.
July 15:
- NRG releases Chet and Victor.