EsportsValorant

VCT 2025 rostermania tracker: Valorant team rosters and rumors

Declan Mclaughlin
Valorant Masters stage.Reece Martinez/Riot Games

The 2025 VCT rostermania is underway as multiple rosters and Valorant teams are set to shuffle around players and coaches for the next esports season. Keep track of all the changes, the latest rumors, and reports here.

  • Bleed announce Deryeon, Retla, Zest and yay are all restricted free agents.
  • Cloud9 announce vanity is a restricted free agent.
  • T1 Sayaplayer and Rossy announce restricted free agency.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2024 season is ending as Valorant Champions still marches on, and teams not in the final tournament are already making moves for the next year.

The field of potential top Valorant pros has continued to widen as Challengers, Game Changers, and Collegiate players are all in the mix alongside franchise stars for the limited spots on VCT teams.

Gen.G Valorant ShanghaiDavid Lee/Riot Games
Rookies were all over the VCT circuit claiming trophies in 2024.

While teams may have players locked down under contract for the next season, that doesn’t mean they won’t bench or cut them in favor of another star. The tables below will be filled out when teams and reports confirm their starting lineups or reveal who is out of the squad.

For rumors about starting lineups, check out the roster tracker.

Note: Rosters are not final and are subject to change.

VCT Americas league rosters

TEAMPLAYERS
100 ThievesAsuna, bang, Cryocells, eeiu, Boostio
Cloud9 Xeppaa, OXY, moose, runi, TBD
Evil Geniusesjawgemo, Apoth, Derrek, NaturE, supamen
FURIAKhalil, mwzera, havoc, nzr, xand
KRÜMelser, keznit, Shyy, heat, mta
LeviatánkiNgg, Mazino, aspas, tex, C0M
LOUDLess, Saadhak, cauanzin, tuyz, pANcada
MIBRmazin, artzin, Palla, rich, liazzi
NRGcrashies, Ethan, FNS, s0m, TBD
Sentinelszekken, Sacy, TenZ, johnqt, Zellsis
G2 EsportsJonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, icy
Ascension teamTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT EMEA league rosters

TEAMPLAYERS
BBLQutionerX, Brave, Elite, pAura, reazy
FnaticBoaster, Derke, Alfajer, Chronicle, hiro, Leo
FUTMrFaliN, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN, yetujey, cNed
GIANTXCloud, hoody, fit1nho, purp0, Famsii
KCorpShin, Magnum, marteen, N4RRATE, tomaszy
KOISheydow, starxo, GRUBINHO, kamo, ShadoW
NAVIANGE1, SUYGETSU, Shao, Zyppan, ardiis
HereticsBoo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, RieNs, Wo0t
LiquidJamppi, nAts, Enzo, Keiko, Mistic
VtialityceNder, runneR, Kicks, Sayf, trexx
Gentle MatesbeyAz, nataNk, TakaS, Wailers, K4DAVRA, logaN
Ascension teamTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT Pacific league rosters

TEAMPLAYERS
DetonatioN FocusMeneth, Meiy, SSeeS, Anthem, Medusa
DRXBuZz, MaKo, Foxy9, BeYN, Flashback
Gen.GMeteor, t3ture, Lakia, Munchkin, Karon
Global EsportsLightningfast, Benkai, Russ, blaZek1ng, Polvi
Paper Rexmindfreak, f0rsakeN, d4v41, something, Jinggg
RRQxffero, Lmemore, Estrella, Jemkin, Monyet
T1xccurate, iZu, stax, TBD, TBD
TalonCrws, jitboyS, ban, Governor, Surf, Primmie
Team SecretJessieVash, Jremy, invy, 2ge, wild0reoo
ZETA DIVSIONLaz, Dep, SugarZ3ro, hiroronn, Yuran
BleedsScary, crazyguy, TBD, TBD, TBD
Ascension teamTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

VCT CN league rosters

TEAMPLAYERS
EDward GamingCHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy, S1Mon
FPXAAAAY, BerLIN, Lysoar, Autumn, Life
Trace EsportsFengF, HeiB, Kai, LuoK1ng, Biank
JDGViva, stew, jkuro, YHchen, ZZ1Yan
BLGwhzy, Knight, Yosemite, nephh, Flex1n
All GamersBunt, deLb, Monk, Spitfires, sword9
Nova Esportso0o0o, CB, GuanG, Swerl, Ezeir
DRGTvirusLuke, Nicc, vo0kashu, TZH, Shion7
TylooNinebody, hfmi0dzjc9z7, COLDFISH, Scales, Eren
Wolvesaluba, pl1xx, Spring, Yuicaw, SiuFatBB
Titan Esports ClubAbo, LockM, Rb, AC, B1ack
Ascension teamTBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

2025 offseason Valorant roster rumor and reports tracker

August 13:

  • Bleed announces that Deryeon, Retla, Zest, and yay are all restricted free agents.

August 10:

  • Cloud9 announces vanity is a restricted free agent.

July 24:

  • T1 Sayaplayer announces restricted free agency.

July 21:

  • T1 Rossy announces his restricted free agency.

July 15:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.