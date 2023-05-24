Cloud9 leaf’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf is one of VCT Americas’ top players in 2023 after he stepped back into his original Duelist role. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.
leaf is a former Counter-Strike pro who has become one of the top young players in North American Valorant. Since joining Cloud9, leaf has been to multiple international events and helped the team to finish the regular season of VCT Americas’ first split in joint-first place.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what leaf’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
leaf’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.156 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 124.8. He competes using a Finalmouse Starlight Pro mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.156
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|124.8
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
leaf’s Valorant crosshair
leaf, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|8
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2
|Inner Line Offset
|1
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|On
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|0
|Outer Lines Thickness
|4
|Outer Line Offset
|3
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
leaf’s monitor and resolution
leaf currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, leaf chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Medium
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|On
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
leaf’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|FinalMouse Starlight Pro
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2556K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60 HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Cloud9 leaf’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.