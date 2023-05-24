Cloud9 leaf’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf is one of VCT Americas’ top players in 2023 after he stepped back into his original Duelist role. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.

leaf is a former Counter-Strike pro who has become one of the top young players in North American Valorant. Since joining Cloud9, leaf has been to multiple international events and helped the team to finish the regular season of VCT Americas’ first split in joint-first place.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what leaf’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Tina Jo/Riot Games leaf is one of Cloud9’s longest-tenured players.

Contents

leaf’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.156 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 124.8. He competes using a Finalmouse Starlight Pro mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.156 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 124.8 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration N/A

leaf’s Valorant crosshair

leaf, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 8 Inner Lines Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines On Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length 0 Outer Lines Thickness 4 Outer Line Offset 3 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

leaf’s monitor and resolution

leaf currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, leaf chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Medium UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom On Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

leaf’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse FinalMouse Starlight Pro Monitor ZOWIE XL2556K Keyboard Wooting 60 HE Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Cloud9 leaf’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.