Valorant

Cloud9 leaf’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

leaf cloud9Marv Watson/Riot Games

Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf is one of VCT Americas’ top players in 2023 after he stepped back into his original Duelist role. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.

leaf is a former Counter-Strike pro who has become one of the top young players in North American Valorant. Since joining Cloud9, leaf has been to multiple international events and helped the team to finish the regular season of VCT Americas’ first split in joint-first place.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what leaf’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Cloud9 leafTina Jo/Riot Games
leaf is one of Cloud9’s longest-tenured players.

Contents

leaf’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.156 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 124.8. He competes using a Finalmouse Starlight Pro mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.156
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 124.8
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration N/A

leaf’s Valorant crosshair

leaf, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;c;8;u;FF99FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1
Inner Line Length 8
Inner Lines Thickness 2
Inner Line Offset 1
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines On
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length 0
Outer Lines Thickness 4
Outer Line Offset 3
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

leaf’s monitor and resolution

leaf currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1280×960
Aspect Ratio 4:3
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, leaf chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Medium
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 1x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening N/A
Bloom On
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

leaf’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse FinalMouse Starlight Pro
Monitor ZOWIE XL2556K
Keyboard Wooting 60 HE
Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Cloud9 leaf’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

