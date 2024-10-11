T1 Faker hits incredible Worlds milestone no other LoL player has achieved

With T1’s win over G2, Faker claimed his 100th win at Worlds across every event he’s attended, marking a history of international excellence and consistency that’s allowed him to reach heights no other player is likely to match. And he’s still going at Worlds 2024.

Out of every World Championship that’s happened over the course of Faker competing, he’s only missed two. Every single one he’s been to, he’s made it to, at the very least, the Semifinals. He’s also won 4 World titles, with the next closest player being Bengi who got his 3 wins with Faker by his side.

But, while it’s easy to look at the final results on their own and be impressed, it’s also important to remember that paving the road to those podium finishes takes a lot of effort through the earlier stages. Faker has had to crush dozens of different teams over the course of his career, knocking them out of the event in order to keep moving forward. He’s the GOAT for a reason.

All of these victories have stacked up, with him now boasting 100 international wins as of their 2-0 win over G2 to secure Worlds 2024 Quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the next closest player is Ruler at 60 wins. He’s got almost double the amount of wins of any other player, and he’s still got a long Worlds 2024 run ahead of him considering how well T1 have been playing.

They almost didn’t make it to the event at all, with the team being just one loss away from losing the spot to KT Rolster. And, before that, they lost to DPlus KIA in a 2-3 set that had fans doubting T1.

However, in true T1 fashion, they’ve really stepped it up coming into the Worlds 2024 meta, with the team looking as strong as ever. Not to mention they won Worlds last year after coming in as the LCK fourth seed as well.

It remains to be seen if Faker can do it again and keep T1 on top of the world, but, for now, it’s clear that he’s reached a milestone we may never see another pro player even get close to.