T1 players reveal which champions they picked for LoL Worlds 2024 skins

Every member of T1 was asked about which champion they’d want to get a skin commemorating their LoL Worlds 2024 win. And, while they aren’t completely sure of which exact champion they want to represent their competitive year, they do have some ideas.

With their 2024 win, T1 as an organization will have five different sets of skins in-game, dwarfing every other organization considering they’re the only org to have won more than once. It’s at the point where it’s probably getting difficult for the art team to come up with new ideas.

Article continues after ad

That said, the players who won do have some ideas as to the champions they’d like to pick to celebrate their second consecutive Worlds win as a roster. With Worlds 2024 being the most viewed esports event of all time, fans are surely interested.

Adela Sznajder/Riot Games

Here are T1’s picks for their LoL Worlds 2024 skins:

Article continues after ad

Which champions are getting T1 Worlds 2024 skins?

Every member of T1, save Faker, has already narrowed down two or three champions that they’d like to choose. Bear in mind that these are all subject to change, as the players may change their mind before making their choice final:

Article continues after ad

Zeus: Ornn, Gragas, Camille

Oner: Vi, Xin Zhao

Faker: Whatever fans want the most

Gumayusi: Jhin, Varus

Keria: Pyke, Renata

Faker had a pretty similar response when he won Worlds last year. Considering he doesn’t really use skins, even when Riot gave him one worth almost $500, his answer isn’t all that surprising. If I had to throw a good pick out there, it’d probably be Sylas considering that’s the champion that defined some of T1’s biggest wins at the tournament.

Also, Faker’s starting to run out of champions at this point, so Sylas gets bonus points for not having a T1 skin yet.

Article continues after ad

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

This’ll give Faker more skins than almost half of the cast in League of Legends at 9. On top of his prior Worlds wins giving him four skins, he got three via the Hall of Legends and two from winning this event.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the rest of his teammates will only have two aside from Zeus with 3. Zeus got MVP last year, so he got that extra prestige skin to push him ahead of the rest of the team.