 Former Overwatch pro Sayaplayer completes T1 Valorant roster - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Former Overwatch pro Sayaplayer completes T1 Valorant roster

Published: 15/Oct/2020 2:06

by Brad Norton
OWL Sayaplayer
Overwatch League

Share

Overwatch League T1

T1 has officially locked in its competitive Valorant roster, signing former Overwatch League talent and South Korean aiming prodigy, Jung-woo ‘Sayaplayer’ Ha.

Just days after T1 revealed the return of veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Sam “Dazed” Marine, the team has now locked in its fifth and final member.

Advertisement

After years of clicking heads and taking names in the Overwatch League, Sayaplayer – now going by the name of Spyder – has jumped ship. With the 2020 OWL season now in the rearview mirror, he was released from the Florida Mayhem on October 14. Hours later, his new home is now official.

After a few months of rebuilding, T1’s Valorant roster is now complete. Spyder joins Dazed, Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, and Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham.

Advertisement

Spyder joins the lineup as the only player without a background in Counter-Strike. His teammates all have years of experience in tactical FPS titles while the 22-year-old comes exclusively from pro-level Overwatch.

Throughout his time in the scene, he made a name for himself as one of the most formidable hitscan players. He began on the Meta Athena roster in Overwatch APEX Season 2. His final stint in the amateur scene was 2018’s Korean Contenders Trials. Soon after, he was picked up in the big leagues.

Sayaplayer joined a struggling Florida Mayhem roster and made his mark with exceptional Widowmaker highlights in almost every appearance. He remained with the Mayhem through its transition to an all-Korean roster for the 2020 season. The franchise finished fourth in the North American Playoffs.

Advertisement

While he could hold his own against the best Overwatch DPS players in the world, we’ll have to wait and see how his skills translate in Valorant. The brief announcement video from T1 came with a single collateral snipe, which obviously isn’t much to go off.

There’s no telling how long Sayaplayer has been in T1’s sights. However, with his final OWL match taking place in September, it’s clear he’s already been grinding Valorant for a while.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as the finalized roster looks to get back to active competition.

Advertisement
Overwatch

Overwatch League reportedly proposing major 2021 format changes to teams

Published: 14/Oct/2020 19:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Washington Justice OWL Homestand event
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch League

A new report is claiming that the Overwatch League is proposing some massive changes to the 2021 season that would once again split teams into two regions and even add Contenders teams to tournaments in Asia.

According to sources who spoke with GGRecon, the league is considering moving the beginning of season 4 to April and would run until September.

Advertisement

The new changes would see the five Asian teams remain in their region, with New York and London returning to the West. However, to compensate, three teams from Contenders in Asia would be joining to participate in tournaments.

Sources allegedly told GGRecon that the three Contenders teams in the tournaments would be made up of one from Korea, one from China, and one wild card team.

Advertisement
Seoul Dynasty play online
Blizzard Entertainment
OWL teams traveled to Korea for Grand Finals weekend.

During Season 3, the league deviated from its traditional sports-inspired season format with the onset of the global health crisis and introduced monthly tournaments.

GGRecon reports that there would be three region-specific tournaments once again, with the exception of a mid-season tournament which would feature teams from both regions.

Additionally, and predictably, the season’s overall playoffs would also feature teams from both.

Advertisement
JJOnak speaks with Goldenboy
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
LANs may not be possible with an audience in North America.

As for LANs, the sources claim the league intends to have LAN competition for the North American division without an audience. Things may change in Asia, however, where audiences may be allowed depending on how the global health issues develop.

Of course, a return to online play is always a possibility as the future is uncertain.

It should also be noted that these alleged format changes are still subject to change, as GGRecon’s source emphasized.

Advertisement
Moth leads the Shock in OWL Grand Finals
Blizzard Entertainment
The Shock became back-to-back OWL Champions.

The possible inclusion of Contenders teams into Asian tournaments should be one to watch out for. Franchise owners may not look too favorably at the possibility of Tier 2 talent beating their expensive rosters.

Nonetheless, it’s looking like some massive changes could be in the works for season 4, especially with that potential April season start with Overwatch 2 still in development.

Advertisement