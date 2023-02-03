EsportsValorant

mimi’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

G2 Esports
G2 Esports mimi ValorantColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

G2 Gozen Valorant pro Michaela “mimi” Lintrup is considered to be one of the best female pros in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about mimi’s Valorant settings, including her keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

The Danish FPS esports player was a household name in the women’s CS:GO scene and quickly earned a similar reputation in Valorant in EMEA, and then the world after winning the VCT Game Changers Championship.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what mimi’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how she likes to play.

Contents

mimi G2 ValorantWojciech Wandzel/Riot Games
mimi helped lead G2 Gozen to its first international Game Changers trophy.

mimi’s mouse settings

The G2 Esports pro player plays at relatively standard settings for a pro player of her tenure with low sensitivity and a normal 800 DPI. She primarily uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.365
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 292
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

mimi’s Valorant crosshair

When it comes to mimi’s crosshair she chooses to rock a standard Cyan reticle with no center dot. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;c;5;u;896413FF;o;0.25;s;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1o;11;1a;1.0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Cyan
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 0.25
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

mimi’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Spacebar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 E
Ability: Ultimate X

mimi’s monitor and resolution

mimi currently uses the AOC AG254FG gaming monitor and she plays on a 1440×900 resolution.

Setting Value
Resolution 1440×900
Aspect Ratio 16:10
Scaling N/A
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, mimi chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

mimi’s video settings

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Low
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing Off
Anisotropic Filtering 4x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

mimi’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse AOC AG254FG
Monitor BENQ ZOWIE XL2540
Keyboard Logitech G512
Headset Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate mimi’s setup. You can check out other pro player settings, including Cloud9’s yay, on Dexerto.

