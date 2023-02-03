mimi’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

G2 Gozen Valorant pro Michaela “mimi” Lintrup is considered to be one of the best female pros in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about mimi’s Valorant settings, including her keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

The Danish FPS esports player was a household name in the women’s CS:GO scene and quickly earned a similar reputation in Valorant in EMEA, and then the world after winning the VCT Game Changers Championship.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what mimi’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how she likes to play.



Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games mimi helped lead G2 Gozen to its first international Game Changers trophy.

mimi’s mouse settings

The G2 Esports pro player plays at relatively standard settings for a pro player of her tenure with low sensitivity and a normal 800 DPI. She primarily uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.365 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 292 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

mimi’s Valorant crosshair

When it comes to mimi’s crosshair she chooses to rock a standard Cyan reticle with no center dot. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.

0;P;c;5;u;896413FF;o;0.25;s;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1o;11;1a;1.0;1m;0;1f;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Cyan Outlines On Outline Opacity 0.25 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

mimi’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Spacebar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate X

mimi’s monitor and resolution

mimi currently uses the AOC AG254FG gaming monitor and she plays on a 1440×900 resolution.

Setting Value Resolution 1440×900 Aspect Ratio 16:10 Scaling N/A Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, mimi chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

mimi’s video settings

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Low VSync Off Anti-Aliasing Off Anisotropic Filtering 4x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

mimi’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse AOC AG254FG Monitor BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 Keyboard Logitech G512 Headset Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate mimi’s setup. You can check out other pro player settings, including Cloud9’s yay, on Dexerto.