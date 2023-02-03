mimi’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

G2 Gozen Valorant pro Michaela “mimi” Lintrup is considered to be one of the best female pros in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about mimi’s Valorant settings, including her keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
The Danish FPS esports player was a household name in the women’s CS:GO scene and quickly earned a similar reputation in Valorant in EMEA, and then the world after winning the VCT Game Changers Championship.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what mimi’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how she likes to play.
Contents
mimi’s mouse settings
The G2 Esports pro player plays at relatively standard settings for a pro player of her tenure with low sensitivity and a normal 800 DPI. She primarily uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.365
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|292
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
mimi’s Valorant crosshair
When it comes to mimi’s crosshair she chooses to rock a standard Cyan reticle with no center dot. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import her crosshair with her unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;5;u;896413FF;o;0.25;s;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1o;11;1a;1.0;1m;0;1f;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Cyan
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|0.25
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
mimi’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Spacebar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
mimi’s monitor and resolution
mimi currently uses the AOC AG254FG gaming monitor and she plays on a 1440×900 resolution.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1440×900
|Aspect Ratio
|16:10
|Scaling
|N/A
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, mimi chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.
mimi’s video settings
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Low
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|Off
|Anisotropic Filtering
|4x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
mimi’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|AOC AG254FG
|Monitor
|BENQ ZOWIE XL2540
|Keyboard
|Logitech G512
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate mimi’s setup. You can check out other pro player settings, including Cloud9’s yay, on Dexerto.