Evil Geniuses Demon1’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov is one of the rising stars in VCT Americas, currently playing for Evil Geniuses. Here’s everything you need to know about his Valorant settings, like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

The inclusion of Demon1 played a pivotal role in Evil Geniuses‘ qualification for the playoffs in VCT Americas. The youngster has started to catch many eyes with his versatile gameplay and valiant efforts as EG bounced back from a disappointing start to the season.

Article continues after ad

Although Demon1 has confirmed that he can’t go to VCT Masters Tokyo if EG qualifies, many might wonder what settings he uses in order to get better at the game. So here is a breakdown of Demon1’s Valorant settings.

Contents

Robert Paul/Riot Games Demon1 plays on a Zowie gaming monitor.

Demon1’s mouse settings

Demon1 plays on a high DPI at the value of 1600 while his in-game sensitivity is contrastingly low, at 0.1! He competes in matches using a G-Wolves HTS Plus 4K mouse.

Setting Value DPI 1600 Sensitivity 0.1 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 160 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Buffer Off Mouse acceleration N/A

Demon1’s Valorant crosshair

Demon1 uses a small white crosshair with black outlines for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Centre Dot Opacity N/A Centre Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Lines Length 3 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Lines Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Demon1’s monitor and resolution

Demon1 uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor at present and plays the game with a 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We have listed his full monitor settings below:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Letterbox Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Demon1’s video settings

Like many Valorant pros, Demon1 also plays at relatively low graphic settings, in order to the maximum FPS to match the monitor’s refresh rate.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 4x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening On Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

Demon1’s keybinds

Here are Demon1’s keybinds that give him the best results in-game:

Movement Keybind Walk Left Shift Crouch Left Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon C Equip Secondary Weapon Q Equip Melee Weapon E Equip Spike X Ability 1 1 Ability 2 2 Ability 3 3 Ultimate Ability 4

Demon1’s equipment

Equipment Peripheral name Mouse G-Wolves HTS Plus 4K Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard Wooting 60 HE Headset HyperX Cloud II Mousepad ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses Demon1’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.