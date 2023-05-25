EsportsValorant

Evil Geniuses Demon1’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

an image of EG Demon1 playing ValorantValorINTEL / Riot Games

Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov is one of the rising stars in VCT Americas, currently playing for Evil Geniuses. Here’s everything you need to know about his Valorant settings, like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

The inclusion of Demon1 played a pivotal role in Evil Geniuses‘ qualification for the playoffs in VCT Americas. The youngster has started to catch many eyes with his versatile gameplay and valiant efforts as EG bounced back from a disappointing start to the season.

Article continues after ad

Although Demon1 has confirmed that he can’t go to VCT Masters Tokyo if EG qualifies, many might wonder what settings he uses in order to get better at the game. So here is a breakdown of Demon1’s Valorant settings.

Contents

demon1 can't go to tokyo with eg vctRobert Paul/Riot Games
Demon1 plays on a Zowie gaming monitor.

Demon1’s mouse settings

Demon1 plays on a high DPI at the value of 1600 while his in-game sensitivity is contrastingly low, at 0.1! He competes in matches using a G-Wolves HTS Plus 4K mouse.

SettingValue
DPI1600
Sensitivity0.1
Zoom Sensitivity1
eDPI160
Hz1000
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw Input BufferOff
Mouse accelerationN/A

Demon1’s Valorant crosshair

Demon1 uses a small white crosshair with black outlines for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad
  • 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

SettingValue
ColorWhite
OutlinesOn
Outline Opacity1
Outline Thickness1
Centre DotOff
Centre Dot OpacityN/A
Centre Dot ThicknessN/A

Inner Lines

SettingValue
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Lines Opacity1
Inner Lines Length3
Inner Lines Thickness1
Inner Line Offset2
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Outer Lines

SettingValue
Show Outer LinesOff
Outer Lines OpacityN/A
Outer Lines LengthN/A
Outer Lines ThicknessN/A
Outer Line OffsetN/A
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Demon1’s monitor and resolution

Demon1 uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor at present and plays the game with a 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

We have listed his full monitor settings below:

SettingValue
Resolution1920×1080
Aspect Ratio16:9
ScalingLetterbox
Refresh RateN/A
Response Time1ms
Display ModeFullscreen

Demon1’s video settings

Like many Valorant pros, Demon1 also plays at relatively low graphic settings, in order to the maximum FPS to match the monitor’s refresh rate.

SettingValue
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityLow
Texture QualityLow
Detail QualityLow
UI QualityLow
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering4x
Improve ClarityOff
Experimental SharpeningOn
BloomOff
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff

Demon1’s keybinds

Here are Demon1’s keybinds that give him the best results in-game:

MovementKeybind
WalkLeft Shift
CrouchLeft Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
Use ObjectF
Equip Primary WeaponC
Equip Secondary WeaponQ
Equip Melee WeaponE
Equip SpikeX
Ability 11
Ability 22
Ability 33
Ultimate Ability4

Demon1’s equipment

EquipmentPeripheral name
MouseG-Wolves HTS Plus 4K
MonitorZOWIE XL2566K
KeyboardWooting 60 HE
HeadsetHyperX Cloud II
MousepadZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses Demon1’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Evil Geniuses