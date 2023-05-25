Evil Geniuses Demon1’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov is one of the rising stars in VCT Americas, currently playing for Evil Geniuses. Here’s everything you need to know about his Valorant settings, like keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, and more.
The inclusion of Demon1 played a pivotal role in Evil Geniuses‘ qualification for the playoffs in VCT Americas. The youngster has started to catch many eyes with his versatile gameplay and valiant efforts as EG bounced back from a disappointing start to the season.
Although Demon1 has confirmed that he can’t go to VCT Masters Tokyo if EG qualifies, many might wonder what settings he uses in order to get better at the game. So here is a breakdown of Demon1’s Valorant settings.
Contents
Demon1’s mouse settings
Demon1 plays on a high DPI at the value of 1600 while his in-game sensitivity is contrastingly low, at 0.1! He competes in matches using a G-Wolves HTS Plus 4K mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|1600
|Sensitivity
|0.1
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|160
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input Buffer
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Demon1’s Valorant crosshair
Demon1 uses a small white crosshair with black outlines for precise aiming. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Centre Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Centre Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Lines Length
|3
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Lines Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Demon1’s monitor and resolution
Demon1 uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor at present and plays the game with a 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.
We have listed his full monitor settings below:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Letterbox
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Demon1’s video settings
Like many Valorant pros, Demon1 also plays at relatively low graphic settings, in order to the maximum FPS to match the monitor’s refresh rate.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|4x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|On
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
Demon1’s keybinds
Here are Demon1’s keybinds that give him the best results in-game:
|Movement
|Keybind
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|C
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|Q
|Equip Melee Weapon
|E
|Equip Spike
|X
|Ability 1
|1
|Ability 2
|2
|Ability 3
|3
|Ultimate Ability
|4
Demon1’s equipment
|Equipment
|Peripheral name
|Mouse
|G-Wolves HTS Plus 4K
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60 HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
|Mousepad
|ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses Demon1’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.