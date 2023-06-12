Evil Geniuses Ethan’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold is a veteran Valorant player that has been on some of North America’s top teams and is making waves on Evil Geniuses in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.
Ethan is a former CS:GO pro that converted to Valorant in 2021 to play for 100 Thieves. On that team, Ethan placed top four at VCT Masters Berlin, and he is now putting together another international run with Evil Geniuses at Masters Tokyo. While not the flashiest player, Ethan has been incredibly consistent in his Valorant career so far and is helping lead an Evil Geniuses squad with multiple young stars on its roster.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Evil Geniuses Ethan’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
Ethan’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.6 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 240. He competes using an XTRFY M4 Wireless mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|0.60
|Zoom Sensitivity
|0.9
|eDPI
|240
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
Ethan Valorant crosshair
Ethan, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|0.503
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|6
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|1
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Ethan’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|Space Bar
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Mouse Button 5
|Ability: 2
|Mouse Button 4
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
Ethan’s monitor & resolution
Ethan currently uses a ZOWIE XL2540 gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1440×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Ethan chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|8x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|On
Ethan’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Vaxee XE Wireless Blue
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Logitech G Pro X
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses Ethan’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like Ethan’s teammate Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.