Evil Geniuses Ethan’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold is a veteran Valorant player that has been on some of North America’s top teams and is making waves on Evil Geniuses in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play just like him.

Ethan is a former CS:GO pro that converted to Valorant in 2021 to play for 100 Thieves. On that team, Ethan placed top four at VCT Masters Berlin, and he is now putting together another international run with Evil Geniuses at Masters Tokyo. While not the flashiest player, Ethan has been incredibly consistent in his Valorant career so far and is helping lead an Evil Geniuses squad with multiple young stars on its roster.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what Evil Geniuses Ethan’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Ethan joined Evil Geniuses after a stint with NRG Esports in 2022.

Contents

Ethan’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.6 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 240. He competes using an XTRFY M4 Wireless mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.60 Zoom Sensitivity 0.9 eDPI 240 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration N/A

Ethan Valorant crosshair

Ethan, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 0.503 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 6 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Ethan’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch Space Bar Jump Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Mouse Button 5 Ability: 2 Mouse Button 4 Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

Ethan’s monitor & resolution

Ethan currently uses a ZOWIE XL2540 gaming monitor and he competes in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1440×1080 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Ethan chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows On

Ethan’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Vaxee XE Wireless Blue Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard Logitech G Pro X Headset Logitech G Pro X

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Evil Geniuses Ethan’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, like Ethan’s teammate Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, on Dexerto.