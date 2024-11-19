Valorant Game Changers champion set to join Tier 1 VCT team in world first

Star Valorant player Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene has reportedly reached an agreement to join APEKS, in a move that would mark the first Game Changers player to join a tier 1 roster.

According to Sheep Esports, the Game Changers MVP reached a verbal agreement with APEKS, and would join them for the upcoming VCT EMEA season.

The Vietnamese-Canadian player shone in Shopify Rebellion, winning Game Changers championships in both 2023 and 2024.

According to the report, florescent performed strongly in tryouts for APEKS, and her accomplishments in Game Changers will also be an important factor in any roster decision.

A Jett main, florescent set the record for most kills in a series, racking up 112 kills in the final of the 2023 world championship.

Florescent to join tier 1 team

There is little doubt she is the strongest of talent available from Game Changers, and if the move goes through, will have the chance to prove her mettle against tier 1 opposition.

After winning the 2024 championship, streamer tarik suggested florescent was ready to step up.

The remaining APEKS roster of MOLSI, AvovA, and hype will be in the market for one more star to round out their squad, but the potential firepower of florescent will be a boon.

The move would be a stamp of approval for Riot’s Game Changers system too, which strives to give non-male players the chance to shine.

The 2024 Game Changers final just broke the record for the most-viewed women’s tournament, peaking at over 450,000 live viewers, as florescent’s team lifted the trophy.

During the event, her teammate meL spoke out about criticism of trans players on rosters, explaining “I, my teammates, and the other competitors here, stand behind and support ALL of the players who are competing here.”

You can keep up with the offseason Valorant rostermania with our dedicated hub here.