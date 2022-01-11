How to play Sova in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

If you’re wondering how best to play Sova in Valorant, we’ve got all you need to know about the Initiator’s utility and abilities, showcasing exactly why he might be the perfect character for you.

Sova is Valorant’s recon expert in the franchise, who also sports a well-rounded lineup of abilities that support his ruthless knack for precision, all while simultaneously allowing him to be the most deadly Agent to step foot on Future Earth.

While on paper, Sova could be one of the most lethal Agents in Valorant, there is more to the Russian recon expert than meets the eye. So here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Initiator Agent.

Advertisement

Contents

Valorant Sova: Abilities

Sova’s abilities are game-changing if used in the right way, and are best suited to someone who leans more towards being nimble on both Attack and Defense. As an Initiator, his trusty bow and arrow can alter the course of a round in the blink of an eye. All of Sova’s four abilities are detailed below:

Ability 1 — Owl Drone (400 Creds): EQUIP an owl drone. FIRE to deploy and take control of movement of the drone. While in control of the drone, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. This dart will reveal the location of any player struck by the dart.

EQUIP an owl drone. FIRE to deploy and take control of movement of the drone. While in control of the drone, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. This dart will reveal the location of any player struck by the dart. Ability 2 — Shock Dart (150 Creds): EQUIP a bow with a shock bolt. FIRE to send the explosive bolt forward, detonating upon collision and damaging players nearby. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.

EQUIP a bow with a shock bolt. FIRE to send the explosive bolt forward, detonating upon collision and damaging players nearby. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow. Signature Ability — Recon Bolt (Free; 40s cooldown): EQUIP a bow with recon bolt. FIRE to send the recon bolt forward, activating upon collision and revealing the location of nearby enemies caught in the line-of-sight of the bolt. Enemies can destroy this bolt. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.

EQUIP a bow with recon bolt. FIRE to send the recon bolt forward, activating upon collision and revealing the location of nearby enemies caught in the line-of-sight of the bolt. Enemies can destroy this bolt. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow. Ultimate Ability — Hunter’s Fury (8 Points): EQUIP a bow with three long-range, wall-piercing energy blasts. FIRE to release an energy blast in a line in front of Sova, dealing damage and revealing the location of enemies caught in the line. This ability can be reused up to two more times while the ability timer is active.

Sova’s Owl Drone will allow you to get a sneak peek at a Reactor Site or specific lane while allowing you to tag enemies for your teammates. Coming in at 400 Creds, the controllable drone will prove a handy tool for any squad when intel is a must. Combined with the Recon Bolt, both abilities allow you to obtain a wealth of information on the enemies’ whereabouts while remaining unscathed.

Advertisement

It’s worthwhile noting that both Sova’s Recon Bolt and Shock Dart can be bounced off of up to two surfaces. So if you’re looking to bend the trajectory of your arrow around a corner, make sure to use nearby surfaces to your advantage here.

How to play Sova in Valorant

The first thing you want to do when taking the Russian hunter for a spin is to learn your lineups, and you’ll need to know exactly where to fire your Recon Bolt in order to get the most intel. Of course, you can scout around with your Owl Drone too, which has a great cost-to-effect ratio.

Advertisement

One downside of the drone, though, is that it’s relatively easy for the enemy to destroy. However, when you’ve mastered the knack of charging the Recon Bolt to bounce it off of surfaces (making it more difficult for your opposition to take down), this can provide you with a plethora of crucial information.

Aside from the Agent’s ability to gain key intel on a whim, his Ultimate (Hunter’s Fury) serves two purposes. Essentially, Sova can fire three deadly energy blasts that penetrate a large portion of the map in the direction that they’re fired. Given that the wall-piercing energy blasts can dish out damage and reveal your enemy’s location, this is a handy tool to have.

Advertisement

Despite the loud sound cues tipping off the enemy that Sova’s firing his laser, Hunter’s Fury can both push enemies into a corner when they try to dodge, or force them off of the defuse because they’ll be sitting ducks. It’s no secret that Sova is the master of recon, and his Hunter’s Fury is one of the reasons why.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to play Sova in Valorant to master his abilities.

If you’re looking for more tips on playing all of Future Earth’s heroes, make sure to check out our guides:

Advertisement

Astra | Breach | Brimstone | Chamber | Cypher | Jett | KAY/O | Killjoy | Neon | Omen | Phoenix | Raze | Reyna | Sage | Skye | Sova | Viper | Yoru | Best crosshair settings used by pros | How many people play Valorant? | How to fix Valorant voice chat not working | All Valorant skin bundles, tiers, and prices | Is Valorant on Mac?