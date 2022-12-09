Best Valorant pro settings: Mechanics, map & more

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Having the best Valorant pro settings is essential for your journey to becoming a Future Earth champion and can help to increase your win rate.

Any shooter game requires optimal settings to ensure that you get the best in-game performance and Valorant is no different. Be it lag or a highly boosted eDPI, no one likes it when an in-game calamity rises from a wrongly entered settings parameter.

However, we have you covered with a detailed guide on every setting that will help you optimize your in-game performance. Doing so will not only help you have a better gameplay experience but also give you a higher chance of reacting on time and hitting your shots. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the settings that you should be keeping an eye on in Riot’s tactical shooter.

Best Valorant pro settings

Riot Games Climb through the ranks in Valorant with these pro settings.

Given that there are various options in Valorant’s settings menu, knowing which ones to modify can become a bit confusing. Owing to this, we have split the entire menu into five parts that are of the highest importance in Valorant.

Accessibility

The most important option under the Accessibility menu is the Enemy Highlight Color as it has a direct impact on how quickly you spot an enemy. It is highly recommended that you choose a contrasting color from your crosshair. This will prevent you from losing sight of your crosshair while trying to aim for an enemy’s head which is almost entirely covered by the highlight color.

Mouse

The most important setting for your Mouse is definitely Aim Sensitivity. However, there are a couple of other things that you should check to ensure that there are no bloopers in the middle of an intense fight. While the eDPI setting depends entirely on your own preference, we highly recommend that you turn off the Invert Mouse option and turn on the RawInputBuffer beta option.

These settings will help you stay on top of your gun controls in Valorant and can even help with improving your reaction time and aim.

Map

Riot Games

The mini-map available on your screen is one of the most important tools available at your disposal in Valorant. Owing to this, it is very essential for you to get the settings absolutely on point to get as big an advantage as possible. Here’s a full list of the parameters you need to modify under the Map settings section:

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Based on Side Minimap Size: 1

1 Minimap Zoom : 0.7

: 0.7 Show Map Region Names: Always

Video

Yet another parameter that you will need to ensure is optimally set so that you don’t face any troubles with the gameplay. Although there are not a lot of variables that you will need to alter, the ones that you do need to, are fairly important. Here’s a list of the things that you need to check under the Video options in Valorant’s settings.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Limit FPS in Menus: Off

Off Limit FPS Always: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On (Set this on only if you have an Nvidia GPU. Also, don’t set it to On+Boost as it will only lower your FPS)

On (Set this on only if you have an Nvidia GPU. Also, don’t set it to On+Boost as it will only lower your FPS) Limit FPS in Background: Off

Graphics Quality

Riot Games

When it comes to a shooter game that relies heavily on visuals, Graphics Quality becomes a top priority. So much so, that there are several players who would happily give up on the quality of how the game looks to ensure that their FPS doesn’t drop off in the middle of a fight.

For this reason, our Valorant pro settings feature a list of graphic settings that will allow everyone to get the most out of the game, irrespective of their CPU’s capabilities.

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off [BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the best pro settings for Valorant. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

