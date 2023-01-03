Everything we know about Valorant’s ninth map: Release date, layout & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Valorant‘s Episode 6 is almost upon us, and as expected, a new map is also on the way. This will be the game’s ninth map, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Traditionally, whenever Riot Games releases a new Episode for Valorant, they have also released a new map along with it. It’s no different this time. After starting off with only three maps in beta, the pool has increased to eight at present.

As Episode 6 is nearing its launch, speculation has started to spread wide across the internet on how the ninth map of the game is going to look like. There have been a couple of teases here and there from Riot, but we are yet to get all the details.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming map in Valorant Episode 6 so far.

Riot Games The new Episode has a ton of content planned for all.

When will Valorant’s ninth map release?

Valorant’s ninth map will release along with Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10, 2023. It will start on the same day as the end of Episode 5 Act 3.

Riot is yet to reveal the release time of the update but if we take previous instances into consideration, we can expect it to arrive around 2 pm PDT or 10 pm GMT.

Valorant Map 9 details: Leaks, layout, more

At the time of writing, there are only a couple of teases from Riot Games regarding the new map. Another teaser is supposed to go live on their official Twitter handle on January 5, 2023.

As far as the leaks are concerned, a credible leaker has said the clip featuring Omen maintaining a small bonsai tree. The tree is a reference to the Split map coming back and the teaser leads up to the reveal of the map and the storyline associated.

We have no clue what and how the layout of the map going to be. Hopefully, more details will be revealed on January 5, so till then, your guess is as good as ours.

So, there you have it — that’s everything we know about the ninth map of Valorant. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update the info as soon as something concrete surfaces online.

