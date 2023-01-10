Valorant Lotus map guide: Layout, callouts, strategies & more

Lotus, the latest and the ninth map in Valorant, has finally arrived at the game, and knowing it like the back of your hand is very necessary to outplay your enemies. So, here’s a full breakdown guide on how to approach and master the map.

Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant has introduced players to the latest and ninth map of the roster, Lotus. This map is located in the Western Ghats of India and consists of three sites where you can plant the spike. With the involvement of three sites, there have to be several routes to traverse on the map and it’s no different for Lotus.

Article continues after ad

This map is filled with plenty of angles and corners where you can get shot from. The plant sites are also very versatile and for the first time, you can also come across doors that can rotate or can be destroyed.

As a result, it’s extremely important to memorize each angle and callout, and our handy Lotus map guide has got your back with every piece of info.

Contents

All Reactor Site locations and callouts on Lotus

Riot Games Lotus map

As you can already see from the image above, there are plenty of corners and angles you need to clear before entering a site, either as an Attacker or a Defender. While sites A and C have a handful of angles that need to be cleared, site B can prove to be a death trap during the attack phase.

Article continues after ad

If all of these seem a bit too intimidating at first, don’t fret, our one-stop guide has everything you need to master Lotus to dominate in competitive.

How to play as an Attacker on Lotus

A Site

Riot Games Rotating doors are a new addition to Valorant with the arrival of the Lotus map.

If you look closely, the A site in Lotus resembles the B site of Bind. A Top and A Drop are similar to Hookah and B Long of Bind. As a result, the strategy to attack this site will also be similar when defenders try to retake B site in Bind.

One of the rotating doors is present near the A site. You may ask a couple of players to push from A Tree while the other half pushes from A Main. Brimstone can be the ideal controller here as his smokes can block the line of sight in A Stairs, A Top, and A Drop. However, if things don’t go as planned or if there’s too much resistance in the A site, you may also opt for a quick B rotation by breaking the wall or door near A Link.

Article continues after ad

B Site

Riot Games You can break the door for a quick rotation between the sites.

As an attacker, taking B control will be a test of your team’s both coordination and communication. Why you ask? Just take a look at all the angles where the defenders can peek from – B Upper, C Link, and A Link. In this case, agents like Omen, Astra, and Brimstone would be ideal to smoke these spots off, making it easier for the rest to gain control over the site.

After the spike gets planted, an agent like Cypher can look over the entire site using his Spycam and execute a perfect post-plant scenario along with his teammate(s).

Article continues after ad

C Site

Riot Games The Waterfall can be a good position to play from during post-plants.

If your team has opted to push the C site, the first thing you need to check is C Main and C Mound. Jett players can hold an angle with an Operator, so it’s ideal to flash or blind them using a suitable agent and then march towards taking site control.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once your team has established control over the site, there are many ways to plant the spike in such a way that you won’t need to peek unless necessary. Some of these spots are towards Waterfall and Hall.

How to play as a Defender on Lotus

A Site

Riot Games The A site offers several entry points.

When it comes to defending the A site, you will need to choke several entry points like A Tree and A Main. Under such circumstances, having a sentinel like Killjoy will give you the headroom to primarily focus on one entry point while her Turret will alert the team about some potential flanks or push from a different spot.

Article continues after ad

She could also prove to be quite effective while retaking the site as her Lockdown will force the opponents out. If an opponent Sova or Brimstone destroys the Lockdown using one of their ultimates, it’s still a win-win (unless you lose at gunfights) as their utilities are wasted and their positions are given away.

B Site

Riot Games Taking B site control requires great coordination.

B site in Lotus gives you many options to defend from. You may smoke off B Main and delay the push, or even play as Cypher from B Upper and keep the site for a retake. Cypher’s Spycam and Trapwire will notify the enemies’ locations while his Cyber Cage allows blocking lines of sight, making retakes easier.

C Site

Riot Games The C site is the shape of an inverted L.

The C site in Lotus is comparatively easier to defend as it has lesser entry points than the other two. If played properly, C Main can turn out to be a big chokepoint for the attacking team, resulting in an easy round in the bag for your team. A simple Sage wall can stop them from pushing into the site.

The chances of players flanking here are low. However, if the attackers are successful in taking B site control, expect players to flank from Waterfall via C Link. The fights on this site are mostly straightforward and provide ample cover for a quick reload or backup.

So, there you have it — that’s our Lotus map guide for Valorant with every callout, layout, strategy, and more. For more Valorant map guides, tips, and content, be sure to check the links below:

All Valorant maps | Ascent map guide | Bind map guide | Breeze map guide | Fracture map guide | Haven map guide | Icebox map guide | Split map guide | Best Valorant tricks and map spots for every Agent