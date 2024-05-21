Valorant patch 8.11 brings fan-favorite back to the map pool

A May 21 dev update confirms Haven will return to the competitive Valorant map pool with patch 8.11 in early June.

Haven is the first map in Valorant to have three sites for planting the spike. It has been present since the game’s inception but was rotated out of the map pool at the start of Episode 8.

However, it will again be a playable map from early June with the release of patch 8.11, in the middle of Episode 8 Act 3.

With this Valorant update, Breeze and Split will no longer be a part of the current roster as these two maps will be rotated out. This was confirmed by Coleman Palm, Valorant’s Product Manager, through their dev update video on May 21, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The community has previously slammed the devs for Episode 8’s “awful” map pool and wanted them to get rid of map pool rotation.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from you all about map rotations lately. Rest assured that your feedback has been heard loud and clear,” said Dan Hardison, Valorant’s Game Designer.

Article continues after ad

“As a starting point, we’re going to be more transparent around map rotations going forward so you all know when they’re happening ahead of time,” the dev continued.

Along with the map changes, duelists like Raze will be nerfed and this includes her satchel mobility. Other duelists like Iso, Neon, and Reyna will be buffed to make the experience more balanced. Changes in Reyna’s kit will “aim to improve her viability in team environments like Premier and Pro.”

Article continues after ad

And lastly, Replays will finally make its way to the game with patch 8.11. The balancing changes in this patch will be the last major ones until after VCT Masters Shanghai later in May. To know more about VCT Masters Shanghai’s schedule, teams qualified, and more, check our hub here.