Valorant Araxys skins: Release date, price & weapons

Inspired by a mysterious alien race, the Valorant Araxys skins are definitely a visual treat. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming skins in Episode 6 Act 1, as well as their price.

With a brand new map being released in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1, there is no shortage of new content in the upcoming season. Apart from the usual battle pass that comes fully loaded with new and unique cosmetics, the developers have also revealed a brand new Exclusive tier skin line in this act, Araxys.

While this skin line is not available as a part of the Battle Pass, you can purchase it from the in-game store. Additionally, you can also choose to purchase skins for specific weapons separately, however, that will cost you much more in comparison to the entire bundle in the game.

With that being said, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the Araxys skins, which are shaped for the “conquerors and destroyers of stars.”

Contents

Riot Games The new Araxys skin line will be available in Valorant after the release of Episode 6 Act 1.

The Araxys skins will launch alongside the release of Episode 6 Act 1 in Valorant on January 10, 2023. Below are the full details for the Valorant Araxys skins:

Bundle Cost: 8,700 VP (Includes all gun skins, one gun buddy, one card, and one spray)

8,700 VP (Includes all gun skins, one gun buddy, one card, and one spray) Edition: Exclusive

Exclusive Weapons: Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Bulldog, Melee

Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Bulldog, Melee Variants: Purple Variant (with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner) Black/Red Variant (with Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner) Gray Variant (with Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)



Like all other Exclusive tier skins in Valorant, the Araxys features custom animations, colors, and some stellar VFX designs.

Having said that, here’s a list of every visual aspect that you can unlock for these skins in Valorant:

Weapon Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Melee Custom Model Custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio – – Weapon Custom model, bullets, and ADS reticle Custom firing audio and visual effects (muzzle flash) Custom equip, reload, inspect, and idle animations, visual effects, and audio (including firing audio) Finisher and Kill Banner

Valorant Araxys skins: Inspiration and lore

Focused on embodying the danger, mystery, and power of a possibly hostile yet advanced alien race, the Araxys skin line emanates the visuals of a technologically advanced weapon that can be too dangerous in the hands of the wrong people. Talking further about this, Valorant’s Producer II, Victoria Kim, shed quite a bit of light on the inspirations behind this bundle.

“We took inspiration from the idea of inorganic things being alive, of bodies made of metal and mineral—but breathed. The story is that these weapons were once wielded by an aggressive and dangerous alien race; large creatures, armored in hard unpierceable scales, who wielded advanced weaponry that could vaporize their enemies in the blink of an eye.”

“Driven only by their bloodlust, they conquered the stars and destroyed galaxies without sway, without mercy. And these guns are their legacy, weapons modeled in their form which keeps the memories of that hostile race alive, and with the threat of their return ever-looming upon the horizon of its unworthy wielders.”

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the upcoming Araxys skins in Valorant Episode 6, Act 1. Make sure to check out our other guides for Valorant:

