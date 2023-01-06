Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, sprays, and rewards

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 is about to be released and like every new Episode or Act, there is a brand new battle pass for you to grind through. Keep reading to check out all the new skins, sprays, and other rewards that you can redeem from this Act’s battle pass.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 is scheduled to release on January 10, 2023, and needless to say, the update will be accompanied by a fully loaded battle pass. Apart from the highly sought weapon skins, there are also plenty of fun sprays, unique gun buddies, and more for you to claim.

Given that the update marks a brand new Episode in the timeline of Valorant, the release of a new map with this Act seemed inevitable. However, while the excitement for a new map is palpable, the new cosmetics in the Battle Pass, especially with various seasonal themes, are also worth your attention.

Having said that, let’s check out all the new weapon skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you can claim from this season’s Battle Pass.

Riot Games Check out all the new skins and cosmetics in the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battle Pass.

What is in the Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass?

The Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass featured a plethora of various cosmetics which you can start claiming from January 10, 2023.

Designed with a focus on the aspects of unity and teamwork with a fun twist on it, Producer Laura Baltzer said, “We’re always looking to celebrate the start of a new episode, and especially one that starts at the beginning of a new year.”

“With the 9 Lives skin line, you can form a full team of Agents as cats. Items like the Good Fortune spray and New Year’s Knot buddy celebrate the New Year and coming together to celebrate with family and friends,” added Valorant’s producer. They continued, “the Peace and Love gun buddy was also created with this theme of unity and togetherness in mind.”

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass skins

9 Lives – Ares

Riot Games

9 Lives – Classic

Riot Games

9 Lives – Guardian

Riot Games

9 Lives – Phantom

Riot Games

Gridcrash – Bulldog

Riot Games

Gridcrash – Ghost

Riot Games

Gridcrash – Judge

Riot Games

Gridcrash – Stinger

Riot Games

Venturi – Frenzy

Riot Games

Venturi – Marshal

Riot Games

Venturi – Melee

Riot Games

Venturi – Spectre

Riot Games

Venturi – Vandal

Riot Games

Sprays

The Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass is accompanied by 15 new and unique in-game sprays, most of which were designed with a primary focus on unity and teamwork.

“This battle pass comes out at a time of celebration around the world. New Years’, Valentine’s day, and Lunar New Year are all happening during this period. We wanted to celebrate those holidays through items like the Shock Heart spray and Electric Love buddy,” notes Baltzer.

“We also really enjoyed working on the Venturi weapons skin line for this pass. The focus with those weapons was on depicting speed through a skin line and so they have a great sleek and modern feel.”

Riot Games These are some of the new sprays to be included in Valorant.

How much is the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass?

Same as always, the premium battle pass will cost you a sum of 1,000 VP to unlock. Given that the premium track features some of the most exquisite cosmetics, it is obvious that is where the main attractions lie. However, you can claim a variety of cosmetics even if you don’t unlock the premium battle pass. The free track has quite a few cosmetics on offer that you can claim and here’s a list of all of them in the Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass:

9 Lives Classic Gun Skin

Big Announcement Gun Buddy

PlayZilla Dan Card

Shock Heart Spray

So that’s everything you need to know about the Episode 6 Act 1 battle pass! Looking to dominate Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

