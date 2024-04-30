New Valorant map to be revealed at VCT Masters Shanghai

The next competitive map coming to Valorant will be unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai.

Currently, there are 10 maps in Valorant that rotate with the release of every new Episode, forming the competitive Valorant map pool.

Clove was the new Controller Agent introduced with Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 as new content while Act 1 included a new weapon, Outlaw. The only thing missing was a new map, but we now know that will be revealed during VCT Masters Shanghai.

It was confirmed on the Episode 8 Act 3 video, with a small note right at the end which reads: “New map reveal at Valorant Masters Shanghai”. Based on how Riot conducted past reveals, we will see the new map during the Showmatch at the event on June 9, 2024.

Article continues after ad

But, the video has no information about the map itself, so for now, it’s all guesswork in regard to the setting, theme, or layout.

The last map added to Valorant was Sunset, back in August 2023. This map has two sites for planting the spike (as do most maps except Haven and Lotus) and has been a regular pick among professional teams in VCT Leagues Stage 1.

Article continues after ad

While the new map reveal is still a few days away, patch 8.08 has set Episode 8 Act 3 in motion while nerfing Viper and Cypher significantly.