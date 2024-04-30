GamingValorant

New Valorant map to be revealed at VCT Masters Shanghai

Sourav Banik
Valorant Icebox and Haven with logoRiot Games

The next competitive map coming to Valorant will be unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai.

Currently, there are 10 maps in Valorant that rotate with the release of every new Episode, forming the competitive Valorant map pool.

Clove was the new Controller Agent introduced with Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 as new content while Act 1 included a new weapon, Outlaw. The only thing missing was a new map, but we now know that will be revealed during VCT Masters Shanghai.

It was confirmed on the Episode 8 Act 3 video, with a small note right at the end which reads: “New map reveal at Valorant Masters Shanghai”. Based on how Riot conducted past reveals, we will see the new map during the Showmatch at the event on June 9, 2024.

But, the video has no information about the map itself, so for now, it’s all guesswork in regard to the setting, theme, or layout.

The last map added to Valorant was Sunset, back in August 2023. This map has two sites for planting the spike (as do most maps except Haven and Lotus) and has been a regular pick among professional teams in VCT Leagues Stage 1.

While the new map reveal is still a few days away, patch 8.08 has set Episode 8 Act 3 in motion while nerfing Viper and Cypher significantly.

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
an image of Viper and Cypher in Valorant
Valorant
All Cypher & Viper nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08
Sourav Banik
an image of Viper and Cypher in Valorant patch 8.08
Valorant
Valorant update 8.08 patch notes: Cypher & Viper nerfs, Premier updates, more
Sourav Banik
yay bleed
Valorant
Bleed Valorant coach reveals yay chose to play Raze
Daniel Appleford
Mystbloom Valorant
Valorant
Valorant Mystbloom bundle: Release date, price & weapons
Daniel Appleford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech